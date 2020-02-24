What's TSLA, you say? It stands for Tennessee State Library Archives, and if you're into genealogy at all and haven't traveled to Nashville recently to visit the new, improved, updated facility, you are missing out on a goldmine of genealogical information, digitized and at your fingertips.
But don't despair! The Kinseekers of Fairfield Glade has invited TSLA's Gordon Belt to be our guest speaker at the Thursday, March 5, meeting. He will whet our appetite for all the historical information available at TSLA, and share with us some tips and shortcuts, especially for those of us dealing with the frustrating "brick-walls."
At our February meeting, Mike Boniol, a Cumberland County Archives volunteer, spoke to us about the hidden treasures to be found at FamilySearch.org, out of Salt Lake City, UT. Between his screen presentation and the handouts, we learned a lot of valuable information.
Kinseekers meet the first Thursday each month in the Fellowship Hall of the Fairfield Glade Community Church, 521 Snead Dr. Park in the sanctuary-side back parking lot and use that side entrance door. You do not have to be involved in genealogy research to attend our meetings. Your first visit is free. After that, you can join for $20 for the year, or for $5 for each occasional meeting.
Any questions? Contact www.kinseekers@hotmail.com.
