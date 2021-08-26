At our Thursday, Sept. 2, meeting, Kinseekers at Fairfield Glade will discuss “Researching Like a Pro: Tips and Techniques to Solve Your Genealogical Mysteries,” presented by Donna Fitzgerald.
Do you have a family mystery, a brick wall or dead end street in your family genealogy?
Plan to attend the Kinseekers’ meeting on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 1-3 p.m. The group is now meeting in Rooms B and C at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Drive, Fairfield Glade. Use the secure, handicap accessible back-side door. (The church is currently requiring masks.) There are no dues for the remainder of 2021. The group will start collecting 2022 dues at the December meeting and will provide more detailed information in the October article.
Bring a short family history mystery synopsis with you. Donna will share several research tips and techniques during the first hour; then during the second hour, everyone will break up into small groups and utilizing her suggestions, as well as other helpful hints, you’ll detail ways to try to solve these family mysteries.
Donna, a very active member of Kinseekers at Fairfield Glade, is a professional genealogist, with a certificate in genealogical research from Boston University Center for Professional Education, has studied at Genealogical Institutes in Pittsburgh, PA, and Salt Lake City, UT, and is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists (APG), to name just a few of her credentials.
Kinseekers’ August meeting, the first official one since the pandemic hit in March 2020, was great. There were 22 in attendance including two new ones, plus several who hadn’t attended since 2019. Everyone spent some time getting re-acquainted. Then, after discussing some business items, we took time to share a welcome-back cake, before turning the meeting over to Joyce Rorabaugh, the Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center’s Chief Archivist, who spoke on “The Best Kept Secret in Cumberland County.”
What’s the secret? Well, while everything has been closed because of COVID, the Archives has been busy sorting, documenting, cataloging and transferring genealogy records not just from within Tennessee, but from other states and other countries, to the Art Circle Library catalog card files. So, the Family Heritage section of the Archives and their knowledgeable volunteers can serve you better than ever before. Joyce invites everyone to stop by and see for yourself. The Archives is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 96 East First Street, Crossville. Call 931-456-2006, or email Archives@ArtCircleLibrary.info with any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.