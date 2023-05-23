Kinseekers at Fairfield Glade will host Dr. Leah Larkin, a leading expert in using DNA in genealogy research, during its Thursday, June 1, meeting.
The free event will be broadcast remotely via Zoom to the membership, the community, and guests, who will view the live event from the comfort of meeting rooms B and C at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr., Fairfield Glade. The one-hour program will begin promptly at 1 p.m., followed by a short question-and-answer period.
Larkin’s subject will be “From Madness to Method: Making Sense of Your DNA Results.” Anyone who has taken a DNA test or is considering one will be particularly interested in this presentation.
DNA is a powerful tool to solve family mysteries, but getting started can be daunting. Which testing company is best? Which kind of DNA? What about third-party tools? What subscriptions are required?
This talk presents an overarching strategy for addressing different types of brick wall questions using DNA and traditional genealogical evidence.
Larkin earned her Ph.D. in biology from the University of Texas at Austin, where she used DNA to study species relationships.
She previously worked in both academia and scientific publishing and now applies those research skills to solving genealogical questions using DNA.
She blogs at TheDNAGeek.com and is the co-creator of the revolutionary What Are the Odds? tool at DNA Painter.
Larkin has spoken at RootsTech, Southern California Genealogical Society Jamboree, Institute for Genetic Genealogy and regional societies.
She teaches with the Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy, Applied Genealogy Institute, and Family History Academy.
In addition to taking private clients, Larkin is currently working on strategies and tools for dealing with endogamy.
Kinseekers meets from 1-3 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr. in Fairfield Glade
