Mia McLelland will present “Online Gems: Unusual Websites for Genealogy Research from Home” during the next Kinseekers at Fairfield Glade meeting on Thursday, Sept. 1.
McLelland, a well-known volunteer at the Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center since 2014, has used the internet for genealogy research since the 1990s.
A member of Kinseekers, she enjoys sharing the websites, message boards, blogs and other internet resources with her friends, family and anyone interested in genealogy.
She will share her insights and methods with the membership and those interested in family history research.
Those interested in genealogy are welcome to attend.
Kinseekers meets at Fairfield Glade on the first Thursday of each month from 1-3 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr.
