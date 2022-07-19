Comedian Killer Beaz, from Discovery Channel’s hit series Moonshiners, currently gearing up for his seventh season, is back on tour and headed to the Palace Theatre in Crossville.
Beaz is having fun with his mountain friends, touring and making regular stops in Nashville to perform on the Grand Ole Opry stage, he just made his 10th appearance at the Opry and is enjoying his status as a regular to the iconic circle.
The show is Saturday, July 23. Tickets and information are available at KillerBeaz.com.
The comedian started out his latest tour with appearances on the Grand Ole Opry and the new season of Discovery Channel’s Moonshiners. He then joined a syndicated radio show, Radio Dogs Road Show, and is celebrating the recent release of his comedy special, “Southern by the Grace of God!” in addition to hosting on Nashville StandUp for Circle TV.
Beaz is scheduled back to filming for another season for the Discovery Channel in between tour dates, and says, “I am grateful for the blessed year we have been given.”
Killer Beaz has his own, unique brand of hard hitting, laugh out loud style humor that appeals to any audience.
When asked, Beaz had this to say about his shows—“I love the art of stand-up comedy! Having been given the opportunity to make people laugh and smile for all these years is truly a blessing!”
With many thousands of radio, television and stage appearances, Beaz has been entertaining audiences for over three decades.
He is an award-winning artist and has been signed with both Sony and Warner Brothers Records.
