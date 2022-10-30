The Foster-Adoptive Parent Association of the Upper Cumberland presented 2022 Rat Run on the Mountain Car Show Sept. 10 at the Cumberland County Community Complex. Several people brought their cars out for the event, though rain kept most participants under cover. Kids enjoyed numerous activities, including visiting with Eddie Eagle, playing in the bounce house, face painting and enjoying treats.
Kids the winner at Rat Run on the Mountain
