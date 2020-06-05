Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee announced the second annual Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge will begin on Monday, June 1, and run through Saturday, Aug. 1. The summer challenge calls on rising kindergarten through sixth-grade students to devote a portion of their summer break to serving others.
“At a young age, my parents instilled in me a heart for service,” said First Lady Maria Lee. “It is my hope this challenge will do the same in kids across the state.”
This year’s challenge includes eight categories from which kids are encouraged to select a service project. Each category offers an at-home option or ways to serve neighbors from a distance. To fulfill the challenge, a child must complete an activity from at least four of the eight categories.
Parents and guardians can register their child at tn.gov or by contacting the Office of the First Lady at 615-741-7846.
