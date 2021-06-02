The annual Kids on the Rise Blue Jean Ball is back on June 12 at 5 p.m. The event will take place in Jake’s Barn, a picturesque setting on the beautiful grounds of Oaklawn Farms. Crowd favorite Soul Soup will return to entertain with upbeat music from the ‘60s through today. Guests can come in their western wear or casual attire and enjoy dinner, dancing, and a live and silent auction.
This year’s auction will include items such as a private prix fixe menu prepared by Chef Earl Rigg paired with wine selected by local wine connoisseur Pete Hobson; a handmade quilt by Sandy Whitson; art by local artists; passes to the Creative Discovery Museum; gift certificates to the Loose Cannon, The Daily Barre and the Crossville Tile Outlet Center; and many more fun items generously donated by local and regional businesses and attractions.
Lhoist North America, Oaklawn Farms, Scott and Mary Jacobsen and Zurich Homes have partnered with Kids on the Rise as gold sponsors for the Blue Jean Ball. Dr. John Austin, the Cumberland County Playhouse, Gernt Insurance, The Ivy Hillis Farm Bureau Insurance office and Dr. John Austin join as silver sponsors. Will Dickerson’s Edward Jones Financial office and Tennessee College of Applied Technology are bronze sponsors.
All proceeds for the event will support the Kids on the Rise mentoring program provided to students in Cumberland County schools. The mission of KOTR is to provide experiences for youth that will enable them to further develop their intellectual, social, verbal and creative capacities and to facilitate their entry into a responsible, productive adulthood.
To purchase tickets for the event, contact the Kids on the Rise office at (931) 459-2388 or visit the website at www.kidsontherise.org. You may also contact the office if you are interested in becoming a mentor. There is always a need for mentors in Cumberland County.
