Cumberland County UT Extension holds a fair crash course for 4-H members in grades 4-12 to learn new skills from sewing and crafting to basket weaving as they create items to enter into the fair this year.
Entries in the adult and youth departments will be taken for all categories except baking, flowers, poultry, rabbits, and crops, on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 2-6 p.m. Baking, flowers, poultry, rabbits and crop entries will be taken on Sunday, Aug. 13, from 2-6 p.m.
The Cumberland County Fair Association has increased premiums for prizes in this year’s fair. First-place ribbons earn $8; second place, $6; and third place, $4.
There are hundreds of classes to enter. Pick up a Fair Book at the Cumberland County Fair Office to learn more.
