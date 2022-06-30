On Friday, June 17, the new Moonliters Dance Club of Fairfield Glade had their monthly event with a rock’n’roll theme.
About 60 people enjoyed a rockin’ evening featuring music by Memory Road, a trivia game from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s and a jitterbug dance contest at the Library Multi-Purpose in Fairfield Glade.
The members-only Moonliters Dance Club holds themed events for members and members’ guests on the third Friday of every month.
New members are being accepted.
Contact moonlitersffg@gmail.com for more information.
