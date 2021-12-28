The Library will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1, in celebration of the New Year. We wish all our patrons a Very Happy and Healthy New Year.
The Adult Winter Reading Club starts on Jan. 1 and lasts through March 31. Register at the Adult Services Desk or call 931-484-6790 ext. 235.
Stingy
Schobel Says
If you have an older home, take a look at your refrigerator and dishwasher to determine if they need to be replaced based on age. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, a dishwasher made before 1994 is likely to add an extra $40 a year to your utility bill and waste more than 10 gallons of water each time you use it.
If you have a fridge from the 1980s, you could save $100 a year by replacing it; if your fridge is from the ‘70s, you can recoup more than $200 a year.
Replacing these items now with energy-efficient models can help you save money and the environment.
You probably already have the necessary ingredients somewhere in your home to make your own inexpensive and highly effective laundry stain remover: All you need is hydrogen peroxide and dish soap.
Just combine two parts hydrogen peroxide with one-part dish soap for a powerful mixture that helps degrease, brighten and loosen stains without weakening the fibers of your clothing. Simply apply, rub and launder to get even the toughest of stains out.
Library Laugh I
What’s round and bad tempered? A vicious circle.
Great New Books
The Maid by Nita Prose. In this debut from a longtime editor in the publishing industry, 25-year-old maid Molly Gray has always had trouble reading social signals. She used to depend on her recently deceased gran to help her, but she’s on her own when she finds a guest murdered in bed and is compelled to investigate; the police have tagged her as the most likely suspect. This locked-room mystery has been optioned by Universal, with Academy Award-nominated Florence Pugh attached to star.
The Starless Crown by James Rollins. In this first in a new series from master-of-thrills Rollins, a top-of-the-class student predicts an apocalypse and is promptly sentenced to death. She goes on the run with a crew of motley souls now finding purpose in their lives: a disillusioned soldier, a dissolute prince ducking out of his older brother’s shadow, and a thief who uncovers an artifact that could change the world.
Anthem by Noah Hawley. Award-winning screenwriter/director/producer Hawley’s recent Before the Fall won lavish love, New York Times best-selling credentials, and both Edgar and ITW thriller honors. So it’s no surprise that his new literary thriller is being billed as the first big novel of 2022. With opioid addiction, environmental devastation, and clown face dabbed vigilantes corroding their surroundings, U.S. teens desperately communicate with memes only they know and understand. Seeking to mend his grief over his sister’s death, Simon Oliver attends the Float Anxiety Abatement Center near Chicago, where he meets Louise and The Prophet and joins in their wild-hare quest to free a young woman from a dangerous man called The Wizard. Immediate concerns within an ageless mission-driven, phantasmagorical format.
Brown Girls by Daphne Palasi Andreades. Speaking as a choral “we,” Andreades’s “brown girls”--among them Nadira, Gabby, Naz, Trish, and Angelique--grow up together in Queens, New York, wrestling with their immigrant roots, their parents’ rules, their aspirations (regarding both careers and boys), and their desire to fit into American culture. Will they always be friends, loyal to the end, as they swear? Excerpts from this debut novel have claimed O. Henry and Kenyon Review Short Fiction honors.
Library Laugh II
Why do crocodiles swim away from their problems? Cause they live in de Nile.
Libraries=
Information
If you want strong bones, you absolutely need this. Calcium and vitamin D are essential in building and maintaining bone mineral density. But you can’t draw the line there. To really optimize bone strength, you need something you can’t supplement: real muscle. Muscle offers support for bones. It can help protect them from bumps and breaks and provides some resiliency. More importantly, the process of building muscle can actually make your bones stronger and boost bone density. Putting stress on your bones through resistance training forces bones to respond to the pressure by becoming stronger and denser. You can get the benefits with light, regular exercises such as walking or wall push-ups. The key is to make it part of your daily routine. If you can get some load-bearing for at least 30 minutes per day, you’re doing a lot for your bones. It’s not even necessary to bundle that 30 minutes all up in one, either. You can distribute them in five-minute intervals throughout the day if that’s easier for you.
