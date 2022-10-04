Octoberfest is here and the Library is proud to present The Plateau Old-Time German Band at noon tomorrow, Oct. 5, in the Cumberland Room. Come and hear authentic Octoberfest music and other well-known selections befitting the autumn celebration. The music is upbeat and spirited, you’ll want to dance and sing along.
The Great Fall Celebration, an artistic panorama, featuring some 50 local artists is on display throughout the Library through Oct. 28. Come see the many talented artisans and vote for your favorite.
Great New Books
Righteous Prey by John Sandford. Sandford’s enjoyable second novel to unite his two main series leads pits U.S. Marshal Lucas Davenport and Virgil Flowers, an agent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, against a highly organized group of mega-wealthy, thrill-seeking vigilantes, who meet on the dark web. The vigilantes keep their identities secret, issue a press release and donate to a charity after each kill, even urging others to follow their example. Their stated objective is “to murder people who need to be murdered.” Each of the five core members has their own idea of what that statement means. The first victim is a homeless man who prowls the alleys of San Francisco, the second a U.S. representative from Texas, the third a Minnesota real estate developer. With the real estate developer’s murder, Davenport and Flowers are drawn in to help with the FBI’s investigation.
Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng. Incorporating recent events into her narrative, Ng crafts a dystopian tale about societal repression and a mother’s love. It follows the quest of 12-year-old Bird (“Noah”) Gardner to understand why his Chinese American mother, published poet Margaret Miu, seemingly abandoned him and his father, Ethan, three years earlier. Instructed by his father to deny any association to his mother and not to stray when going about his daily routines, Bird must also be careful to follow the PACT (Preserving American Cultures and Traditions) passed by the government following a major worldwide crisis. He doesn’t want to raise any suspicions and risk being separated from his remaining parent, which happened to his classmate and closest friend, 13-year-old Sadie. Known for focusing on families, race and relationships, Ng raises the bar another notch in a story intensified by reference to such police violence, political protest, book banning and discrimination against people of color.
Libraries=
Information
Around 40 percent of Americans enjoy a cup of hot tea every single day. You may wonder, is it more energy-efficient to heat up water in a teakettle or in the microwave? The eco-easy answer is the microwave. According to Energy Star, a program of the Environmental Protection Agency, heating up a mug of water in the microwave to make tea can save up to 80% of the energy used by a traditional stove for the same task. The reason is simple: Microwave heat waves concentrate solely on what you’re warming up, and you’re only heating up exactly what you’re drinking instead of a whole kettle of water. The same energy savings applies when you’re reheating leftover foods.
Library Laugh I
How do you make an aquarium sound better?
You tuna fish.
Stingy Schobel Says
With about 140 million tax returns processed by the IRS every year, it makes sense to go paperless when filing to save trees. But going green with your taxes can save you money in the long run, too. According to CBS News, if you e-file your tax return, your error rate is just about 1%. If you file your taxes using paper files, the error rate skyrockets to 20%. So, going green by going paperless can actually help you save money and be error-free too.
Library Laugh II
Did you hear about the man who evaporated?
He will be mist.
Commented
