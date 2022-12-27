The Library will be closed from Friday, Dec. 30 through Monday, Jan. 2. Have a happy and healthy New Year.
Great New Books
The Stress Prescription: Seven Days to More Joy and Ease by Elissa Epel
From world-renowned psychologist and New York Times-bestselling author Dr. Elissa Epel, this is a book that offers a simple yet powerful plan to turn your stress into your strength in just seven days.
Our lives have become increasingly stressful. From the moment our eyes open in the morning to when they drift closed at night, we are flooded with constant stress triggers: to-do lists, deadlines, thorny conversations and crises both small and large. Unfortunately, we can't eliminate stress. Stress will always be a part of life, it's woven into everything from parenting to careers to reaching for big life dreams.
These things are stressful because we care a lot about them. We can't just stop caring, nor do we want to.
While we can't eliminate stress altogether, what we can change is our response to it. Dr. Elissa Epel has dedicated her career to studying stress. And what she's learned over years of research is that the secret to tackling stress is not simply to avoid it, it's to experience stress differently. We can actually learn "how to stress better."
In The Stress Prescription, Dr. Epel distills years of research into a practical seven-day plan to help us fundamentally transform our relationship to stress.
Over the course of seven days, you'll learn simple, science-based techniques that offer immediate action and relief. Stress is inevitable, but it doesn't have to make us miserable or wear us down.
Stress doesn't come just from what happens to us but from our response to what happens. It's our thoughts more than our lives that stress us out. With the right mind-set and resources, we can turn our stress into a tool that helps us strengthen and grow.
Library Laugh I
Why did Scrooge keep a pet lamb?
-Because it would say “Baaa humbug!”
Stingy Schobel Says
Lower your energy bills … a lot. Use a laptop rather than a desktop computer, as laptops typically use only a fraction of the electricity when compared to desktops. Time your towel heaters. Towel heaters that operate 24/7 can rack up annual electric bills of $140 to $375. Plug these racks into electrical outlet timers and reap the savings.
If you use a battery powered toothbrush to brush your teeth, here’s a money saving way to use the head instead if throwing it away. Use it to remove the stains from the grout in tile countertops. After using a sponge to wet down the grout, sprinkle a little cleaner like Bar Keepers Friend over it and let it sit for a few minutes. Then let the spinning, vibrating toothbrush clean all the little nooks and crannies. It requires very little elbow grease. Finally, rinse off the counter and admire the white grout again.
Library Laugh II
What kind of ball doesn’t bounce?
-A snowball!
Libraries=Information
Protect yourself from anesthesia errors. If you ever had a biopsy, colonoscopy, joint replacement or heart procedure, you’ve experienced the miracle of anesthesia firsthand. Just because anesthesia is safer today than ever before doesn’t mean that side effects or mistakes won’t occur. Here are some ways to protect yourself: Be honest in your pre-anesthesia interview. This information can help your health-care team predict how you will respond to certain drugs. Dental injuries are one of the more common complications of general anesthesia; Tell the anesthesia team if you use more than one pillow at night, or a CPAP machine. People who need to prop themselves up to sleep well generally don’t tolerate lying down for prolonged periods, as is required during surgery; Tell the anesthesia team if you easily become nauseated, carsick or seasick; And finally, ask family members if they’ve had a negative experience with anesthesia. Severe anesthesia-related problems tend to run in families.
Hobbies have tremendous effects on our quality of life and compel us to take some meaningful time for ourselves. Having a hobby can reduce your stress, challenge your brain and even broaden your outlook. A new activity can help you make friends and give you a sense of purpose. It could also boost your professional life. Your hobby compels you to take some time for yourself, and it’s never to late to take up a new hobby. You don’t even have to be good at it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.