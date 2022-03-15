Join us at noon on March 16 in the Cumberland Meeting Room for the initial concert of the 2022 season. Kenny P will be performing classic and southern rock. You’re all invited to come and sing along.
In addition to the school art on display outside the Cumberland Meeting Room and in the foyer, we are fortunate to have a display of Nancy Powell’s watercolors by the elevator. Check both out.
Great New Books
Pay Up: The Future of Women and Work (and Why It’s Different Than You Think) by Reshma Saujani. In the pandemic’s first year, women worldwide lost $800 billion in wages, with unemployment among them rising from 3.1% to nearly 15%. Mothers in particular have reported encroaching anxiety, with almost 70% experiencing health problems owing to pandemic-induced stress. Saujani found herself stressed, too — and angered by the ongoing absence of support for mothers. Here she proposes The Marshall Plan for Moms, arguing for structural changes like government payments and workplace and cultural rethinking to help working women.
The Book of Cold Cases by Simone St. James. Deftly mingling suspense with a dash of horror and of romance, St. James delivers another superbly entertaining, genre-blending delight. Working as a receptionist in a doctor’s office pays the bills, but Shea Collins’s real passion is murder. Specifically, re-examining unsolved cases via her true crime-focused blog, The Book of Cold Cases. When she gets the opportunity to interview reclusive Elizabeth Greer, who was charged and then acquitted of murdering two men 40 years ago, Shea’s thrilled. But soon after she first talks with Beth, she starts to wonder if this is a writer’s dream come true or a nightmare in the making.
Mecca by Susan Straight. Descended from both the Indigenous people and the Spanish colonizers of California, Johnny Frias feels completely at home in its small town, canyons, and byways, and his story as unwound here by the sharp-minded, lush-voiced, multi-award-winning Straight creates a portrait of the state itself. Johnny works for the California Highway Patrol, ticketing speeders whose racist insults he brushes aside and trying to forget an incident from his rookie year. At the time, he killed a man who was assaulting a young woman, and two decades hence the consequences of his actions are exploding.
When We Were Birds by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo. Set in a beautifully rendered alternate-universe Trinidad and Tobago, this first novel is a wonderfully crafted love story detailing the relationship between two young Trinidadians, Yejide and Darwin. The couple meet at Fidelis, a cemetery in the bustling city of Port Angeles where Yejide has come to inquire about specific burial rites for her mother. Darwin has reluctantly taken a job there as a gravedigger, which is in conflict with his Rastafarian upbringing and has also introduced him to a criminal enterprise involving his coworkers’ use of the Fidelis grounds for ill-gotten gains. Banwo enriches the story of the couple’s romance by introducing a magic realist element: Yejide’s calling, inherited from her mother, is to escort the dead toward the afterlife, assisted by corbeaux, or black vultures. It is not a destiny that Yejide has accepted readily.
Library Laugh I
Why do seagulls fly over the sea? If they flew over the bay, they’d be bagels.
Stingy Schobel Says
Ever wonder what to do with the shells from walnuts, pecans and pistachios?
One idea is to save the shells and scatter them as beneficial mulch in the garden. If there is any residual salt on the shells, it will help deter slugs from attacking your plants.
You can also use shells for indoor houseplants. Soak the shells first to remove any residual salt, then line the bottom of a planter with them and fill with soil. The shells will help with draining, and over time they will decompose into beneficial mulch for your houseplant.
If you’ve ever felt bad throwing leftover oatmeal into the trash, here is a clever way to reuse it to clean up around the house. Oatmeal is a great natural deodorizer, so place the cold bowl of oatmeal in your fridge and it will absorb and neutralize odors. You can also make a paste with water and soap and give the family dog a bath; the oatmeal will help soothe their irritated skin and deodorize their fur.
Libraries=
Information
Is your forgetfulness normal? The Self-Administered Gerocognitive Examination (SAGE test) gives doctors a baseline of a patient’s cognitive function. Taking the test again later allows changes to be evaluated for possible signs of problems.
The test has been shown effective in identifying when mild cognitive impairment is likely to progress to dementia. The test is free and easy to take on your own. You can bring the results to your doctor, who can keep it as part of your medical record. Download the test at WexnerMedical.osu.edu/SAGE.
Library Laugh II
Where do you learn how to make ice cream? Sundae school.
Commented
