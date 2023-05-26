One of Cumberland County’s iconic “See Rock City” barns was among a handful throughout the South to get a paint touchup in celebration of the Chattanooga area attraction’s 90th anniversary year.
The “See Rock City” message on the barn on Hwy. 68 now glimmers as brightly as its first paint.
The barn was part of Rock City’s multi-state barn roof restoration project this spring. The objective has been to preserve the most cherished barn signs that helped put Rock City and Lookout Mountain on the map in an era before billboard advertising.
The final brushstrokes were recently made to the last barn in Rydal, GA. Others that were part of the restoration project are in Fort Payne, AL; McEwen, TN; Murphy, NC; and LaFayette, GA.
Rock City barns have stood as highway Americana since 1935, with the bold white-on-black signs on as many as 900 barns spanning 19 states from Michigan to Florida.
The barns were the marketing brainstorm of Rock City founder Garnet Carter to spread the word about his Lookout Mountain attraction.
Sign painter Clark Byers brought Carter’s conception to life by negotiating with farmers in rural areas to allow him to paint the unique advertising on their barns. In return, the property owner received free passes to Rock City and a number of promotional items. Those who wanted more were paid $3-$5.
Byers painted the barns for three decades, braving bulls, slippery roofs and lightning bolts until he retired in 1969.
The number of See Rock City barns dwindled after the passage of the Highway Beautification Act in the 1960s. Found mostly in rural communities today, the barns offer a bit of nostalgia on the landscape of American life. Rock City maintains a map of the barns still in existence. Visit seerockcity.com to view the map and for more information about the “See Rock City” barns and the attraction they promote.
See Rock City Inc. is a hospitality and entertainment company that features the world-renowned Rock City Gardens high atop Lookout Mountain, just six miles from downtown Chattanooga. Rock City is one of the South’s most popular natural attractions. Visit www.seerockcity.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.