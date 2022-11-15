I come from a long line of tool collectors. In my family for some reason we feel like if one hammer is good, six are better.
The same is true for all kinds of implements. You can never have too many “left-handed fribblefradgits,” a term my father uses.
It goes back many generations on both sides of my family.
In 1935, my Granddaddy Robbins became a carpenter’s apprentice with TVA. One of the first projects he was given was to build a toolbox.
Carpenters need tools, and a way to transport them, so creating the toolbox was a good first project to learn some initial basic skills.
The finished product was approximately 32-by-11.5-by-8.5 inches and had a long rope attached to it so he could carry it over his shoulder. After he added tools, the box weighed at least 40 pounds.
This didn’t stop Granddaddy from hauling that toolbox over a mile up the road to the work site every morning, and then schlepping that tool box all the way home every evening. I imagine it felt even heavier after a full day of work.
Inside the toolbox, among other things, there was at least one hammer, a T-square, hand drills, drill bits that were each about a foot long, a box of slightly smaller (but still heavy) Craftsman drill bits, and a level that was in its own special metal case in case it got jostled by anything.
I could go on but suffice it to say, the toolbox was full and heavy.
As the current caretaker of his toolbox, it is something I cherish. Whenever I look at it, I think of what I like to call Nicole’s Life Tool Theory.
It goes like this:
Our job from birth forward, is to become productive members of society, and hopefully live a happy life. This requires us to equip ourselves with tools that we keep in our emotional toolbox.
As babies, we are all born with a shiny new toolbox and two tools for dealing with things: 1. crying and 2. not crying.
We need the right tools to deal with all the emotions we might encounter as humans. As we develop tools we add them to our toolbox.
I don’t think it is a coincidence that one of the first tools we develop as babies is the ability to laugh. Thank goodness, because the world is coming at you and we could all use a good laugh whenever possible.
We need a tool for frustration and one for feeling overwhelmed. We need one for excitement and one for elation.
If we don’t have the right tools, we are forced to repurpose the tools we do have.
I remember being in the dorm at UT, using the heel of a shoe to try to hammer something into the wall. As I recall, it was not efficient or particularly successful.
The same holds true of our emotional tools. If all we have is the anger tool, then that’s all you’ve got. Frustrated, sad, jealous, unsure or fearful? It comes out as mad, and you have to whack at it with the tool for anger.
It is far from ideal to deal with negative feelings, but that tool is right there and so easy to grab.
If your go-to tool is avoidance, then you may never accomplish much. It is good to be able to avoid negativity but not at the risk of your physical or emotional well-being.
Avoiding a needed but uncomfortable discussion at work, for example, may allow your coworkers or boss to run right over you, or keep you from advancing.
Chronic avoidance can lead to feelings of resentment, and then, before you know it, you have picked up that oh-so-handy anger or frustration tool.
If your tool is being a control freak, you will potentially alienate friends and family (ask me how I know!).
Again, you are setting yourself up for needing the tools for frustration and anger.
So, my advice is, from the womb to the tomb, keep trying to add to your toolbox. Maybe periodically go through your toolbox and re-evaluate whether each tool you are lugging around is actually helpful.
And when it comes to any situation, take a moment to think about what the right tool is for the job. Don’t just blindly reach in there and grab whatever your hand lands on.
I have to admit I am still guilty of sometimes trying to use an inappropriate tool for the job at hand, so I try to take my own advice.
I remain hopeful that one day I can stop trying to use a butter knife on a flathead screw.
