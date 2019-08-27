Karen Shaw is the Art Guild of Fairfield Glade’s Featured Artist for September.
She will be honored at the Fun and Wine reception from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 6 at Plateau Creative Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Dr., in Fairfield Glade.
A watercolor workshop was the springboard that launched Shaw’s immersion into art. She began using these newly acquired watercolor techniques to illustrate the sports lives of her grandchildren. Her realistic depictions of their active lives are reminiscent of Norman Rockwell compositions: paintings of everyday life that captured charming portraits of both children and adults.
Seashells, leaves and fungus also became the subject matter for Shaw’s colored pencil drawings. She blends rich, luminescent color to achieve the subtle shadings that illuminate tiny treasures she finds in the natural world.
Printmaking is another form of art she enjoys. The originality and surprise elements of this process delight Shaw, as she pulls a print to discover the varied, unique images that emerge.
Throughout her life, Shaw had been drawn to eclectic pursuits: organic gardening, goat raising, cheese making, starting a co-op, quilting, writing newsletters and editing books. She now explores watercolor, colored pencil art and printmaking that reveal new techniques and continued forms of self-expression.
A West Virginia native, Shaw and her husband retired from northern Virginia to Fairfield Glade. Her artwork has been on display at both the Palace Theater and Art Circle Public Library in Crossville.
The public is welcome to attend the Fun and Wine Friday reception for complimentary appetizers and beverages and to meet Shaw and other Art Guild members at the Arts Center, where members’ monthly exhibit and Shaw’s featured artwork will be on display.
The changing monthly displays showcase a wide variety of art mediums, including painting, drawings, photography, ceramics, wood creations, glass mosaics, jewelry, fabric creations and card art. All artwork is available for purchase.
Plateau Creative Arts Center is open to the public from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. It is wheelchair accessible.
Visit www.artguildfairfieldglade.net to view classes and workshops offered to both Art Guild and community members.
