Cumberland County High School senior Jia Wen “Winnie” Kapp has been named the Fairfield Glade Lions Club Student of the Month for February.
Kapp was selected by her school counselor, Kalli Buck, to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions monthly program. Lions Club co-chairs Bill and Mary Green named her Student of the Month along with her corporate partner, York & Sons Quarries.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school.
Kapp’s school activities include participating in the CCHS softball, golf, tennis, and track and field teams.
Kapp served as class president. She is an active FFA member.
Her other activities include volunteering at the Bread of Life serving food to the homeless with her church. She also volunteers for the Salvation Army. Winnie attends Church of Christ in the Glade.
Kapp’s hobbies include baking, reading, painting, organizing and shopping.
She plans to attend college and obtain a Ph.D. in psychology, specializing in behaviors.
Kapp is another great example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school activities during her four years in high school.
York & Sons Quarries and the entire membership of the Fairfield Glade Lions Club wish her much success in her future goals.
Winnie and her parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions dinner meeting in April 2022 with all “Students of the Month.” The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
