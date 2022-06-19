In honor of his late father Pvt. Jerry R. Kapalin, who was a U.S. Army veteran and resident of Dominion Senior Living of Crossville, Mike Kapalin presented a veteran plaque to Dominion to acknowledge past and present resident and employee veterans at the facility, on May 19.
“If nothing else it was an opportunity show those people that patriotism really does mean something,” Mike said, “and we don’t want to forget about them.”
Jerry lived his final year and a half at Dominion. After his passing at the age of 91, Mike realized how many veterans had come to be part of the Dominion family.
“They really need to be recognized,” Mike said. “In my dad’s memory, we would like to honor all the [Dominion] veterans that have served.”
Mike began working with Dominion administrators and their human resources department to get the permissions needed and gather the names of the veterans and their branches of service to create the plaque. They were able to acknowledge over a dozen veterans that have lived, still live or work at Dominion.
“It’s a big deal and so to turn around and be able to recognize all these veterans is a really great thing,” he said, “and show them we appreciate them and always tell them, ’Thank you.’ I think that meant more than anything.”
He noted, especially for the Vietnam veterans, veterans weren’t always appreciated as they should have been. This would be a way to hopefully correct that.
“It’s something my dad would have really appreciated,” he said. “And he’d say, ‘Mikey, you did the right thing.’”
Since the plaque was in Jerry’s memory, Mike also presented Jerry’s service photo to display with it.
“So they can remember Dad forever as having been a member of the Dominion family,” Mike said.
Originally from Greenbay, WI, Mike said his father was a Korean War veteran. It was January of 1952, winter in North Korea, and Jerry was only in the field for about two weeks when he took a bullet from a North Korean machine gun nest.
According to Mike, his father had been on the tail of their unit’s patrol and as they were crossing a hillside, the North Koreans opened fire on Jerry and the grenadier carrying four rounds to the bazooka.
He was struck.
They crawled down towards a nearby creek bed. Some thought it would be better to be in the creek bed, but Jerry thought otherwise. Instead, they crawled around on the top on the high side of the creek bed.
“Sure enough, not long after they were down there, the North Koreans started dropping artillery rounds into that ditch,” Mike said. “And if they had gone down there, they would’ve gotten killed. So it all worked out for a reason.”
When he got home he met his future wife at a baseball game. They had four children.
“My dad was an avid individual, who was always involved with organizing people and getting them involved with things,” he said. “He was always looking out for the other person, before he looked out for himself. And I can’t think of a better way to remember him.”
Mike said his dad was a good and generous man, well-liked and admired by all who met him. When his dad found a need, he would fill it. If there was an opportunity to improve the lives of those around him, he did it.
“If you needed anything, you called Jerry,” he said.
He owned a successful plumbing business and was a tremendously supportive member of his local American Legion Post. Jerry also founded the Bay Shore Booster Club in Greenbay to support youth basketball, baseball and softball athletic events for the community, which is still in existence today. After he’d moved to Sebring, FL, Jerry organized the Highlands County Softball League to create the opportunity for older adults to stay active and enjoy sports in the community.
“Good people make other people better,” he said.
Growing up, Mike said his dad bought the property next door and actually had a ball diamond built for the kids to play on. He remembered the kids from the entire neighborhood joining in to play. He also built a raft with 12 55-gallon barrels underneath for the kids to play on the platform and swim.
Jerry was always keen to organize or build something the kids could “appreciate, partake and carry with them the rest of their lives.”
“It was absolutely incredible,” he said. “It took us from being ordinary kids, to being better; always pushing people to do better for themselves … There was plenty of room for everyone. It was always like that. He always did it, not only for his own kids, but the kids in the community, too. Yeah, it was a wonderful life – absolutely wonderful life. I will always be indebted.”
Veteran Tim French’s “I Walk For Them” memorial tributes to veterans dedicated his walk with friend and supporter Robert Batz that day to Jerry, and then met at the assisted living facility for the presentation.
With Dominion veterans assembled, Korean veteran and Jerry’s good friend Dick Malsack spoke about serving in the Korean War. Mike read the poem “Pindrop Moments” and presented the plaque and Jerry’s photo to Dominion’s Life Enrichment Director Kim Dixon and Executive Director Brian Brewer.
Elks Lodge 2751’s veterans committee members Bob Pantea and Angie Lamie surprised Mike with a presentation of a Patriot’s Pride quilt in memory of his father and his service during the Korean War.
Whenever Mike hears Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son,” he is adamant that the song simply does not apply to him.
“I am the fortunate son,” Mike said. “I had an outstanding mother and I had an outstanding dad, as well as my three other siblings. And we’re so blessed and fortunate to have been part of his family.”
Mike said he intends to continue adding names to the plaque every year around Memorial Day.
“And as long as I’m alive, that will always happen,” he said.
