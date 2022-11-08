The public is encouraged to attend the grand opening of Just Designs, a new Fair Trade shop sponsored by the Pleasant Hill Community Church.
The event is 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Pleasant Hill Community Church at 67 Church Dr.
Why shop Fair Trade? Shopping is something everyone does, whether it is for groceries, clothing or gifts. But there is a type of shopping that more directly affects the artisan or farmer, and it is called Fair Trade.
A purchase made in a Fair Trade shop helps people, usually whole families, in developing countries to regain dignity and hope and to send children to school.
Pleasant Hill Community Church has had a Fair Trade Ministry for the congregation for a number of years.
The renamed Fair Trade shop is now open to the wider community.
Products for Just Designs, provided by SERRV International and Equal Exchange, make excellent gifts or kitchen supplies.
SERRV partners consist of artisans in 24 countries, and their goal is to provide sustainable resources, employment, wages and rights to create a long-lasting vision of hope.
Equal Exchange works with coffee and cacao (cocoa) farmers in several countries with the same kind of sustainable goals.
To experience an extra measure of joy in shopping, stop by Fair Trade.
The volunteer ministry has limited hours. Plans are to be open from 9:30 a.m.-noon on subsequent Wednesdays; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the first Saturday of each month (closed the Wednesday before Thanksgiving).
Email PHCCFairTrade@gmail.com for more information.
