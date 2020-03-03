Off-road aficionados are taking a gamble with their clunkers this weekend for fun and land stewardship, with a concentrated focus on Hinch Mountain.
Cumberland County is the site for Gambler 500 Tennessee, a March 6-8 rally for litter pick-up on and off the beaten path in vehicles valued at $500 or
less.
Partnering with Carrie Smith of Cumberland County Sanitation Litter Prevention and Education, participants in the all-volunteer event will aim to clean up Hinch Mountain by making drops at assigned dumpster stations in their jalopies.
“This time around we are releasing
10 new checkpoints,” states the Face-
book event posting for Gambler 500 Tennessee.
“Join us for the most fun you can have legally in a car.”
Activities kick off at 8 a.m. Friday, when the gates open for camping at an off-road location at 6360 Newton Rd., about 13 miles from downtown Crossville.
A $40 fee will be charged per camper to cover insurance and defray costs, but camping is not mandatory for participation.
“There will be a ‘tourist’ route for those that want to drive their gambler home,” the Facebook event posting
states.
The rally starts early Saturday, when waypoints will be disclosed and off-roaders turn the keys on their jalopies to head off to see how much trash they can collect. Smith said 8 to 10 tons of litter was picked up by Gambler 500 participants in September.
A half-day rally begins early Sunday, ending with 2 p.m. closing ceremonies and a long jump competition afterward.
Other than conforming to federal, state and local laws, each individual Gambler 500 event determines its own rules and competitions. Even the car value isn’t set in stone: $500 is suggested, but not enforced.
All types of vehicles — from vans to trucks to compact cars to mini-bikes — are encouraged.
Campers will receive swag bags. Campsite activities will include a 4-8 p.m. Friday mudbowl freestyle competition, two-wheel-drive bounty hole mudbog and a cruise to the river. Following Saturday’s rally will be a mini-bike race at 4 p.m., another mudbowl freestyle competition around 5, the two-wheel-drive bounty mudbg from 4-8, fireworks and live music.
Billing itself “the world’s largest and competitive trail cleanup,” the Gambler 500 is an off-road, rally-style event that Tate Morgan started in Oregon as a challenge to see how far cheap vehicles could run.
Visit the Gambler 500 Tennessee Facebook for more about this weekend’s activities.
Detailed Gambler 500 activities, including its history and previous events, can be found at Gambler500.com.
