Wednesday, July 24

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Presentation

Playhouse cast

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon-1 p.m. 

931-484-6790

 

Girls STEM Camp

Roane State Cumberland Campus

2567 Cook Rd.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays

through July 26

Free

931-456-4910

 

Big South Fork Twin Arches hike

Meet at Cracker Barrel

for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$6 carpool fee

931-267-2243

 

Wine and Cheese Cruise

St. George Marina

Fairfield Glade

4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.

$17

931-484-3720

 

Children’s Summer Art

Watercolor Pencils

for ages 6-12

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

Free

Registration required

931-707-7249

 

Creekwood Mini Golf 

Tournament

Druid Hills at

Fairfield Glade

3-5 p.m weather permitting

931-459-2184

 

Pioneer Hall Museum

E. Main St., Pleasant Hill

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

Lake Tansi Bingo

Thunderbird Recreation Center

106 Deer Run Circle

2-4 p.m.

931-788-6721

 

Water Aerobics

Dorchester Pool

507 Winchester Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Farmers Market

At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Life Drawing 

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Thursday, July 25

CMC Town Hall

Cumberland Medical Center

Conference Center

421 S. Main St.

noon-2 p.m.

Lunch provided with confirmed RSVP

931-459-4262

 

Danny Howard

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$16

931-484-6133

 

Daytripper

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division Dr.

6:30 p.m.

Free

931-787-1324

 

Family Pool Party

Druid Hills Pool

445 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m. weather permitting

931-484-3787

 

Crossville Chess Club

Dairy Queen

760 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-287-3765

 

Friday, July 26

“Hee Haw” Christmas

CMC Cancer Center Fund benefit

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

6:30-8 p.m.

$7/person, $10/couple

931-484-6133

 

Food Truck Friday

and George Singleton

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

6-9 p.m.

931-484-9463

 

Teen Summer Reading

Wrap-up Party

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

5-7 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Matthew Hickey

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

The Avengers [PG-13]

Movies at the Square

Fairfield Glade

8-10 p.m.

Free

 

Jake Hoot and LaWanda Wilson

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

9 p.m.-midnight

931-484-9463

 

Travis Humphrey and Lucas McCoy

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Dorchester Pool

507 Winchester Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Plateau Origami People

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Saturday, July 27

Introduction to Stamping

and Card Making

Framing + Art and Craft Supplies

Crossville Outlet Center

10 a.m.-noon

$20

931-210-5599

 

Bible Journaling Connection

Framing + Art and Craft Supplies

Crossville Outlet Center

1-3 p.m.

$5; Bring Bible and basic crafting supplies

931-210-5599

 

Melissa Ellis

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Aquaman [PG-13]

Lake Tansi Beach

8-10 p.m.

 

Norris Dam State Park hike

Meet at Crossville Outlet Center

for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$7 carpool fee

941-716-3620

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

11 a.m. intermediate

Free

931-484-6790

 

Cumberland County Animal Shelter 

building dedication

782 East Lane Rd.

2-5 p.m.; ribbon cutting at 3 p.m.

931-801-9915

 

Sunday, July 28 

Fish Fry

St. George Marina Pavilion

4-7 p.m.

$12

 

Pioneer Hall Museum

E. Main St., Pleasant Hill

2-5 p.m.

 

Monday, July 29

Soul Fissh

Mirror Lake Blast at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

5-8 p.m. 

Free

 

Water Aerobics

Dorchester Pool

507 Winchester Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Tuesday, July 30

Kids Club Adventures

Fairfield Glade Community Center Club

9 a.m.-noon

$10 per child

931-484-3722 for reservations

 

A Dog’s Way Home [PG]

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2-4 p.m.

Free

931-484-6790

 

KZ Kova

Lake Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

Beach Point Dr.

6-8 p.m.

 

Taco Tuesday 

Bicycle Riders

Cumberland County Bank

Dunbar Rd., Lake Tansi

6-7 p.m.

931-200-2741

 

Fairfield Glade Guided Hike

Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.

9-11 a.m.

931-484-3722

 

Wednesday, July 31

Cumberland Sound Band

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon-1 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Chattabrew Tour

Meet at Trinity Tabernacle

for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$40/$30

For 21 and older; valid ID required

931-267-2243 to register

 

Children’s Summer Art

Arts and Crafts

for ages 6-12

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

Free

Registration required

931-707-7249

 

Wine and Cheese Cruise

St. George Marina

Fairfield Glade

4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.

$17

931-484-3720

 

Creekwood Mini Golf 

Tournament

Druid Hills at

Fairfield Glade

3-5 p.m weather permitting

931-459-2184

 

Lake Tansi Bingo

Thunderbird Recreation Center

106 Deer Run Circle

2-4 p.m.

931-788-6721

 

Pioneer Hall Museum

E. Main St., Pleasant Hill

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

Fairfield Glade Chess Club

Fairfield Glade Library

455 Lakeview Dr.

3-6 p.m.

931-287-0635

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Water Aerobics

Dorchester Pool

507 Winchester Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Farmers Market

At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Thursday, Aug. 1

127 Sale

Sales and shopping along Hwy. 127

Through Aug. 4

 

Water Aerobics

Druid Hills Pool

445 Lakeview Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Family Pool Party

Druid Hills Pool

445 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m. weather permitting

931-484-3787

 

Crossville Chess Club

Dairy Queen

760 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-287-3765

 

Friday, Aug. 2

Friday at the Crossroads

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Tim Atwood

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Mary Poppins Returns [PG-13]

Movies at the Square

Fairfield Glade

8-10 p.m.

Free

 

Parker Pressley

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Dash in the Dark

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

7-10 p.m.

Register at crossvilleypa.org

 

Judged and Juried

Art Show Reception and Awards

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Plateau Origami People

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Dorchester Pool

507 Winchester Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Saturday, Aug. 3

Gun and Knife Show

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$5/adults; free/15 and younger

 

Write Away writing group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Dinner and Dance

Hebbertsburg

Community Center

Hebbertsburg Rd.

4:15-8 p.m.

$5 admission; $7 dinner

 

Jason Howard

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:30 a.m. intermediate

11:30 a.m. advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Sunday, Aug. 4

Melissa Ellis and the Fellas

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Gun and Knife Show

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

 

Pioneer Hall Museum

E. Main St., Pleasant Hill

2-5 p.m.

 

Monday, Aug. 5

Borrowed Mule

Mirror Lake Blast at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

5-8 p.m. 

Free

 

Water Aerobics

Dorchester Pool

507 Winchester Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Tuesday, Aug. 6

The Upside [PG-13]

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2 p.m.

Free

931-484-6790

 

KidBits storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790

 

Kids Club Adventures

Fairfield Glade Community Center Club

9 a.m.-noon

$10 per child

931-484-3722 for reservations

 

Karaoke

Legends at Druid Hills

433 Lakeview Dr.

7-10 p.m.

931-484-3706

 

Painting flowers class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$20

931-707-7249

 

The Nuns, the Priests and the Bombs

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

6:30 p.m. 

Free

931-484-6133

 

True Grit

Lake Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

Beach Point Dr.

6-8 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Druid Hills Pool

445 Lakeview Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Taco Tuesday 

Bicycle Riders

Cumberland County Bank

Dunbar Rd., Lake Tansi

6-7 p.m.

931-200-2741

 

Fairfield Glade Guided Hike

Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.

9-11 a.m.

931-484-3722

 

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Three Good-Looking Guys

Barbershop Quartet

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

Printmaking

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 7-9

$60/member, $75/guest

931-707-7249

 

Children’s Summer Art

Mono Prints

for ages 6-12

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

Free

Registration required

931-707-7249

 

Stamp Collectors

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Wine and Cheese Cruise

St. George Marina

Fairfield Glade

4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.

$17

931-484-3720

 

Pioneer Hall Museum

E. Main St., Pleasant Hill

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

Creekwood Mini Golf 

Tournament

Druid Hills at

Fairfield Glade

3-5 p.m weather permitting

931-459-2184

 

Farmers Market

At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Dorchester Pool

507 Winchester Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Thursday, Aug. 8

Community Summer Bash

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

931-484-7416

 

Family Pool Party

Druid Hills Pool

445 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m. weather permitting

931-484-3787

 

Water Aerobics

Druid Hills Pool

445 Lakeview Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Crossville Chess Club

Dairy Queen

760 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-287-3765

 

Friday, Aug. 9

Melissa Ellis

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Jeff Lane

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Community Summer Bash

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

931-484-7416

 

Plateau Origami People

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Dorchester Pool

507 Winchester Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Saturday, Aug. 10

Discover Scuba

Cumberland Mountain State Park pool

3-8 p.m.

$40

Space is limited; registration required

https://tinyurl.com/0810Scuba

 

Dotted Flower Garden on Canvas

Framing + Art and Craft Supplies

Crossville Outlet Center

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$30

931-210-5599

 

Def Leprechauns

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Wilburn and Wilburn Plus the Inspirations

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$20

931-484-6133

 

Community Summer Bash

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

931-484-7416

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

11 a.m. intermediate

Free

931-484-6790

 

Sunday, Aug. 11

Pioneer Hall Museum

E. Main St., Pleasant Hill

2-5 p.m.

 

Monday, Aug. 12

FoxFire NewGrass Band

Mirror Lake Blast at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

5-8 p.m. 

Free

 

Water Aerobics

Dorchester Pool

507 Winchester Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Kids Club Adventures

Fairfield Glade Community Center Club

9 a.m.-noon

$10 per child

931-484-3722 for reservations

 

Young Fables

Lake Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

Beach Point Dr.

6-8 p.m.

 

KidBits storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790

 

Taco Tuesday 

Bicycle Riders

Cumberland County Bank

Dunbar Rd., Lake Tansi

6-7 p.m.

931-200-2741

 

Fairfield Glade Guided Hike

Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.

9-11 a.m.

931-484-3722

 

Water Aerobics

Druid Hills Pool

445 Lakeview Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Wine and Cheese Cruise

St. George Marina

Fairfield Glade

4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.

$17

931-484-3720

 

Creekwood Mini Golf 

Tournament

Druid Hills at

Fairfield Glade

3-5 p.m weather permitting

931-459-2184

 

Farmers Market

At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Pioneer Hall Museum

E. Main St., Pleasant Hill

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Dorchester Pool

507 Winchester Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Thursday, Aug. 15

Family Pool Party

Druid Hills Pool

445 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m. weather permitting

931-484-3787

 

Water Aerobics

Druid Hills Pool

445 Lakeview Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Crossville Chess Club

Dairy Queen

760 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-287-3765

 

Friday, Aug. 16

Christmas Greeting Cards

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$20/members, $25/guests

931-707-7249

 

Jason Howard

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Memory Road

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

 

Lonnie Spiker

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Plateau Origami People

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Dorchester Pool

507 Winchester Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Saturday, Aug. 17

United Fund Golf Tournament

Dorchester Golf Course

1-6 p.m.

$240/foursome

931-484-4082

 

Fluid art class

Framing + Art and Craft Supplies

Crossville Outlet Center

1-3 p.m.

$25

931-210-5599

 

Tall Paul

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

11 a.m. intermediate

Free

931-484-6790

 

Sunday, Aug. 18

Pioneer Hall Museum

E. Main St., Pleasant Hill

2-5 p.m.

 

Monday, Aug. 19

Water Aerobics

Dorchester Pool

507 Winchester Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Tuesday, Aug. 20

KidBits storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790

 

Fairfield Glade Guided Hike

Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.

9-11 a.m.

931-484-3722

 

Taco Tuesday 

Bicycle Riders

Cumberland County Bank

Dunbar Rd., Lake Tansi

6-7 p.m.

931-200-2741

 

Water Aerobics

Druid Hills Pool

445 Lakeview Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Comedian Jody Kerns

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6:30-9:30 p.m.

$15/person, $25/couple

931-202-2989

 

Wine and Cheese Cruise

St. George Marina

Fairfield Glade

4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.

$17

931-484-3720

 

Farmers Market

At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Dorchester Pool

507 Winchester Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Pioneer Hall Museum

E. Main St., Pleasant Hill

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

Thursday, Aug. 22

Family Pool Party

Druid Hills Pool

445 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m. weather permitting

931-484-3787

 

Crossville Chess Club

Dairy Queen

760 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-287-3765

 

Water Aerobics

Druid Hills Pool

445 Lakeview Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Friday, Aug. 23

Fair Pageants

Ages 5-12 and 60 and older

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

6 p.m.

931-248-1988

 

CCHS vs. Scott High

Football

Scott High School

Huntsville

6:30 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. Grace Christian

Football

Stone Memorial High School

7 p.m.

 

Matthew Hickey

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Delnora Reed

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Plateau Origami People

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Dorchester Pool

507 Winchester Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Saturday, Aug. 24

Fair Pretty Baby Contests

Ages birth-4

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

9:30 a.m.

 

Ms. Amazing Fair Pageant

Special-needs women 16 and older

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

4 p.m.

 

Fair Mother/Daughter Pageant

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

6 p.m.

931-248-1988

 

Junior Fairest of the Fair Pageant

Ages 13-15

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-248-1988

 

Fairest of the Fair Pageant

Ages 16-20

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

8 p.m.

931-248-1988

 

Beginning Beaded Necklace

with Wire-Wrapped Pendant

Framing + Art and Craft Supplies

Crossville Outlet Center

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$25 plus $5 materials fee

931-210-5599

 

Iris-folded Christmas cards

Framing + Art and Craft Supplies

Crossville Outlet Center

1-3 p.m.

$20; bring scissors and glue

931-210-5599

 

Jake Hoot

Spike’s Sports Grille 

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

11 a.m. intermediate

Free

931-484-6790

 

Sunday, Aug. 25

Pioneer Hall Museum

E. Main St., Pleasant Hill

2-5 p.m.

 

Monday, Aug. 26

Water Aerobics

Dorchester Pool

507 Winchester Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Fall Gardeners Festival

Plateau Research and Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

 

Melissa Ellis

Lake Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

Beach Point Dr.

6-8 p.m.

 

Taco Tuesday 

Bicycle Riders

Cumberland County Bank

Dunbar Rd., Lake Tansi

6-7 p.m.

931-200-2741

 

KidBits storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790

 

Fairfield Glade Guided Hike

Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.

9-11 a.m.

931-484-3722

 

Water Aerobics

Druid Hills Pool

445 Lakeview Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Life Drawing 

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

 

Wine and Cheese Cruise

St. George Marina

Fairfield Glade

4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.

$17

931-484-3720

 

Pioneer Hall Museum

E. Main St., Pleasant Hill

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

Farmers Market

At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Dorchester Pool

507 Winchester Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Thursday, Aug. 29

Family Pool Party

Druid Hills Pool

445 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m. weather permitting

931-484-3787

 

Crossville Chess Club

Dairy Queen

760 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-287-3765

 

Water Aerobics

Druid Hills Pool

445 Lakeview Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Friday, Aug. 30

SMHS vs. Coalfield

Football

Stone Memorial High School

7 p.m.

 

CCHS vs. White County

Football

Cumberland County High School

7 p.m.

 

Jesse Black

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Plateau Origami People

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Dorchester Pool

507 Winchester Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Saturday, Aug. 31

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

11 a.m. intermediate

Free

931-484-6790

