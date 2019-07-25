Wednesday, July 24
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Presentation
Playhouse cast
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon-1 p.m.
931-484-6790
Girls STEM Camp
Roane State Cumberland Campus
2567 Cook Rd.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays
through July 26
Free
931-456-4910
Big South Fork Twin Arches hike
Meet at Cracker Barrel
for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$6 carpool fee
931-267-2243
Wine and Cheese Cruise
St. George Marina
Fairfield Glade
4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.
$17
931-484-3720
Children’s Summer Art
Watercolor Pencils
for ages 6-12
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
Free
Registration required
931-707-7249
Creekwood Mini Golf
Tournament
Druid Hills at
Fairfield Glade
3-5 p.m weather permitting
931-459-2184
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lake Tansi Bingo
Thunderbird Recreation Center
106 Deer Run Circle
2-4 p.m.
931-788-6721
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Farmers Market
At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 model fee
931-707-7249
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Thursday, July 25
CMC Town Hall
Cumberland Medical Center
Conference Center
421 S. Main St.
noon-2 p.m.
Lunch provided with confirmed RSVP
931-459-4262
Danny Howard
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$16
931-484-6133
Daytripper
Thursdays at the Amp
29 Division Dr.
6:30 p.m.
Free
931-787-1324
Family Pool Party
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m. weather permitting
931-484-3787
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Friday, July 26
“Hee Haw” Christmas
CMC Cancer Center Fund benefit
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
6:30-8 p.m.
$7/person, $10/couple
931-484-6133
Food Truck Friday
and George Singleton
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
6-9 p.m.
931-484-9463
Teen Summer Reading
Wrap-up Party
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
5-7 p.m.
931-484-6790
Matthew Hickey
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
The Avengers [PG-13]
Movies at the Square
Fairfield Glade
8-10 p.m.
Free
Jake Hoot and LaWanda Wilson
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
9 p.m.-midnight
931-484-9463
Travis Humphrey and Lucas McCoy
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Saturday, July 27
Introduction to Stamping
and Card Making
Framing + Art and Craft Supplies
Crossville Outlet Center
10 a.m.-noon
$20
931-210-5599
Bible Journaling Connection
Framing + Art and Craft Supplies
Crossville Outlet Center
1-3 p.m.
$5; Bring Bible and basic crafting supplies
931-210-5599
Melissa Ellis
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Aquaman [PG-13]
Lake Tansi Beach
8-10 p.m.
Norris Dam State Park hike
Meet at Crossville Outlet Center
for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$7 carpool fee
941-716-3620
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
11 a.m. intermediate
Free
931-484-6790
Cumberland County Animal Shelter
building dedication
782 East Lane Rd.
2-5 p.m.; ribbon cutting at 3 p.m.
931-801-9915
Sunday, July 28
Fish Fry
St. George Marina Pavilion
4-7 p.m.
$12
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
2-5 p.m.
Monday, July 29
Soul Fissh
Mirror Lake Blast at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
5-8 p.m.
Free
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Tuesday, July 30
Kids Club Adventures
Fairfield Glade Community Center Club
9 a.m.-noon
$10 per child
931-484-3722 for reservations
A Dog’s Way Home [PG]
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2-4 p.m.
Free
931-484-6790
KZ Kova
Lake Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
Beach Point Dr.
6-8 p.m.
Taco Tuesday
Bicycle Riders
Cumberland County Bank
Dunbar Rd., Lake Tansi
6-7 p.m.
931-200-2741
Fairfield Glade Guided Hike
Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.
9-11 a.m.
931-484-3722
Wednesday, July 31
Cumberland Sound Band
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon-1 p.m.
931-484-6790
Chattabrew Tour
Meet at Trinity Tabernacle
for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$40/$30
For 21 and older; valid ID required
931-267-2243 to register
Children’s Summer Art
Arts and Crafts
for ages 6-12
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
Free
Registration required
931-707-7249
Wine and Cheese Cruise
St. George Marina
Fairfield Glade
4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.
$17
931-484-3720
Creekwood Mini Golf
Tournament
Druid Hills at
Fairfield Glade
3-5 p.m weather permitting
931-459-2184
Lake Tansi Bingo
Thunderbird Recreation Center
106 Deer Run Circle
2-4 p.m.
931-788-6721
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Fairfield Glade Chess Club
Fairfield Glade Library
455 Lakeview Dr.
3-6 p.m.
931-287-0635
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Farmers Market
At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 1
127 Sale
Sales and shopping along Hwy. 127
Through Aug. 4
Water Aerobics
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Family Pool Party
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m. weather permitting
931-484-3787
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Friday, Aug. 2
Friday at the Crossroads
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Tim Atwood
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Mary Poppins Returns [PG-13]
Movies at the Square
Fairfield Glade
8-10 p.m.
Free
Parker Pressley
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Dash in the Dark
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
7-10 p.m.
Register at crossvilleypa.org
Judged and Juried
Art Show Reception and Awards
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
931-707-7249
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Aug. 3
Gun and Knife Show
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
$5/adults; free/15 and younger
Write Away writing group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Dinner and Dance
Hebbertsburg
Community Center
Hebbertsburg Rd.
4:15-8 p.m.
$5 admission; $7 dinner
Jason Howard
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:30 a.m. intermediate
11:30 a.m. advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Sunday, Aug. 4
Melissa Ellis and the Fellas
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
6 p.m.
Free
Gun and Knife Show
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
2-5 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 5
Borrowed Mule
Mirror Lake Blast at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
5-8 p.m.
Free
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Tuesday, Aug. 6
The Upside [PG-13]
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2 p.m.
Free
931-484-6790
KidBits storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Kids Club Adventures
Fairfield Glade Community Center Club
9 a.m.-noon
$10 per child
931-484-3722 for reservations
Karaoke
Legends at Druid Hills
433 Lakeview Dr.
7-10 p.m.
931-484-3706
Painting flowers class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$20
931-707-7249
The Nuns, the Priests and the Bombs
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
931-484-6133
True Grit
Lake Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
Beach Point Dr.
6-8 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Taco Tuesday
Bicycle Riders
Cumberland County Bank
Dunbar Rd., Lake Tansi
6-7 p.m.
931-200-2741
Fairfield Glade Guided Hike
Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.
9-11 a.m.
931-484-3722
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Three Good-Looking Guys
Barbershop Quartet
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Printmaking
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 7-9
$60/member, $75/guest
931-707-7249
Children’s Summer Art
Mono Prints
for ages 6-12
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
Free
Registration required
931-707-7249
Stamp Collectors
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
11 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wine and Cheese Cruise
St. George Marina
Fairfield Glade
4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.
$17
931-484-3720
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Creekwood Mini Golf
Tournament
Druid Hills at
Fairfield Glade
3-5 p.m weather permitting
931-459-2184
Farmers Market
At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Thursday, Aug. 8
Community Summer Bash
Cumberland County Fairgrounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
931-484-7416
Family Pool Party
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m. weather permitting
931-484-3787
Water Aerobics
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Friday, Aug. 9
Melissa Ellis
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Jeff Lane
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Community Summer Bash
Cumberland County Fairgrounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
931-484-7416
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Aug. 10
Discover Scuba
Cumberland Mountain State Park pool
3-8 p.m.
$40
Space is limited; registration required
Dotted Flower Garden on Canvas
Framing + Art and Craft Supplies
Crossville Outlet Center
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$30
931-210-5599
Def Leprechauns
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Wilburn and Wilburn Plus the Inspirations
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$20
931-484-6133
Community Summer Bash
Cumberland County Fairgrounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
931-484-7416
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
11 a.m. intermediate
Free
931-484-6790
Sunday, Aug. 11
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
2-5 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 12
FoxFire NewGrass Band
Mirror Lake Blast at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
5-8 p.m.
Free
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Kids Club Adventures
Fairfield Glade Community Center Club
9 a.m.-noon
$10 per child
931-484-3722 for reservations
Young Fables
Lake Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
Beach Point Dr.
6-8 p.m.
KidBits storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Taco Tuesday
Bicycle Riders
Cumberland County Bank
Dunbar Rd., Lake Tansi
6-7 p.m.
931-200-2741
Fairfield Glade Guided Hike
Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.
9-11 a.m.
931-484-3722
Water Aerobics
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Wine and Cheese Cruise
St. George Marina
Fairfield Glade
4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.
$17
931-484-3720
Creekwood Mini Golf
Tournament
Druid Hills at
Fairfield Glade
3-5 p.m weather permitting
931-459-2184
Farmers Market
At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Thursday, Aug. 15
Family Pool Party
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m. weather permitting
931-484-3787
Water Aerobics
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Friday, Aug. 16
Christmas Greeting Cards
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$20/members, $25/guests
931-707-7249
Jason Howard
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Memory Road
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
Lonnie Spiker
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Aug. 17
United Fund Golf Tournament
Dorchester Golf Course
1-6 p.m.
$240/foursome
931-484-4082
Fluid art class
Framing + Art and Craft Supplies
Crossville Outlet Center
1-3 p.m.
$25
931-210-5599
Tall Paul
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
11 a.m. intermediate
Free
931-484-6790
Sunday, Aug. 18
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
2-5 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 19
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Tuesday, Aug. 20
KidBits storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Fairfield Glade Guided Hike
Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.
9-11 a.m.
931-484-3722
Taco Tuesday
Bicycle Riders
Cumberland County Bank
Dunbar Rd., Lake Tansi
6-7 p.m.
931-200-2741
Water Aerobics
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Comedian Jody Kerns
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6:30-9:30 p.m.
$15/person, $25/couple
931-202-2989
Wine and Cheese Cruise
St. George Marina
Fairfield Glade
4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.
$17
931-484-3720
Farmers Market
At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Family Pool Party
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m. weather permitting
931-484-3787
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Water Aerobics
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Friday, Aug. 23
Fair Pageants
Ages 5-12 and 60 and older
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
6 p.m.
931-248-1988
CCHS vs. Scott High
Football
Scott High School
Huntsville
6:30 p.m.
SMHS vs. Grace Christian
Football
Stone Memorial High School
7 p.m.
Matthew Hickey
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Delnora Reed
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Aug. 24
Fair Pretty Baby Contests
Ages birth-4
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
9:30 a.m.
Ms. Amazing Fair Pageant
Special-needs women 16 and older
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
4 p.m.
Fair Mother/Daughter Pageant
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
6 p.m.
931-248-1988
Junior Fairest of the Fair Pageant
Ages 13-15
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-248-1988
Fairest of the Fair Pageant
Ages 16-20
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
8 p.m.
931-248-1988
Beginning Beaded Necklace
with Wire-Wrapped Pendant
Framing + Art and Craft Supplies
Crossville Outlet Center
10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$25 plus $5 materials fee
931-210-5599
Iris-folded Christmas cards
Framing + Art and Craft Supplies
Crossville Outlet Center
1-3 p.m.
$20; bring scissors and glue
931-210-5599
Jake Hoot
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
11 a.m. intermediate
Free
931-484-6790
Sunday, Aug. 25
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
2-5 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 26
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Fall Gardeners Festival
Plateau Research and Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Melissa Ellis
Lake Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
Beach Point Dr.
6-8 p.m.
Taco Tuesday
Bicycle Riders
Cumberland County Bank
Dunbar Rd., Lake Tansi
6-7 p.m.
931-200-2741
KidBits storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Fairfield Glade Guided Hike
Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.
9-11 a.m.
931-484-3722
Water Aerobics
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 model fee
931-707-7249
Wine and Cheese Cruise
St. George Marina
Fairfield Glade
4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.
$17
931-484-3720
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Farmers Market
At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Thursday, Aug. 29
Family Pool Party
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m. weather permitting
931-484-3787
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Water Aerobics
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Friday, Aug. 30
SMHS vs. Coalfield
Football
Stone Memorial High School
7 p.m.
CCHS vs. White County
Football
Cumberland County High School
7 p.m.
Jesse Black
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Aug. 31
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
11 a.m. intermediate
Free
931-484-6790
