There seems to be a mystique about making an omelet, as if it is some kind of difficult feat. It isn’t. A three-egg omelet fits well in a large frying pan. Be sure it has a sloping side for sliding the omelet onto a plate once it’s done. Using a non-stick pan also helps.
Preparation is everything when making omelets because they cook quickly, so be sure the coffee is made and the bread is in the toaster before starting the omelet. Have your large plates stacked next to the stove. Once you start the omelet, don’t leave the stove until it’s done, which is just a couple of minutes.
If you are cooking bacon or sausage with your meal, be sure to leave at least a teaspoon of bacon drippings in the pan to keep the omelet from sticking to the pan. Otherwise, melt about one half tablespoon of butter in the pan. Using a medium-sized mixing bowl (I use a 4-cup measuring cup), use a whisk or fork to beat three eggs well. Once the pan is hot and you are ready, gently pour the eggs into the pan. You can tip the pan a bit to make sure the eggs spread out in the pan.
Now, working quickly, put your prepared omelet filling on one half of the omelet. Slide your spatula under the other side of the omelet and gently flip it over the filling. This does not have to be perfect. It’s not art — it’s your breakfast, or in our case that night, our supper. If it wasn’t perfect, don’t worry. It will taste great and you are one step closer to making a perfect omelet.
We often make ham and cheese omelets for breakfast. I cut ham slices into strips and warm them in another pan. I also cut cheese into strips and set aside. As soon as your omelet is poured into the hot pan, add the warmed ham slices to one half of the omelet, top with cheese slices, flip the other half over the ham and cheese, and slide onto a plate. The hot ham and eggs will melt the cheese.
You can put almost anything into an omelet. Cooked onions go good with ham and cheese. Steamed veggies work as well.
I had a 16-ounce package of Baby Bella mushrooms in the fridge, so I took them out early to clean them and get them sliced. I used about 2/3 of the package for two omelets. Now I have to mention another favorite kitchen gadget — a mushroom brush. It’s a soft little brush not much bigger than the top of the mushroom. This will remove any specks of dirt from the mushroom. Remember, they grow underground so I like to give them a little brushing. Once I’ve brushed the mushroom cap, I pop the stem off and discard it. You could save them for another use if you wish.
Then I slice each mushroom cap into 5 or 6 slices and put them all in a large pan with a couple of tablespoons of butter. I turn the heat down low and let them cook and brown a good long time in the butter, sometimes up to an hour or more. I learned to do this by accident. Years ago we were gong to have mushroom omelets for supper, and my husband was supposed to get them started because he got home from work before I did. When I got home I thought they were ruined because they were all black and shriveled-looking. However, when I tasted one, it was wonderful! All the mushroom flavor had been concentrated and ever since I have cooked my mushrooms slowly in butter, and for at least an hour or more.
Give omelets a try. They are easy and quick and full of high protein eggs and cheese and/or meat and almost any kind of veggies. You’ll be an omelet “pro” in no time.
