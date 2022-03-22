CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. March 11, 2022. Bill Carey’s article on Andrew Johnson brought to mind an incident that unfolded due to Johnson sending various citizens of Nashville to Union prisons in the north. Within two weeks of being appointed Military Governor of Tennessee, Johnson declared that anyone refusing to take his oath of allegiance would be sent to Union prisons. Nashville mayor Richard Chetham was sent to prison as were lawyers, teachers, school officials, ministers and others.
He sent six ministers to the Union prison at Camp Chase, OH, with orders that the preachers were to have no visitors unless they were approved by him. Johnson seized the newspapers and closed down the Methodist and Baptist printing plants. He established his own newspaper and brought in an editor from Kentucky to publish at his will. When attorney Turner Saunders Foster was elected as judge, Johnson refused to confirm his election and sent him to Union prison. The same fate awaited another judge. If you wish to research it, more information may be found in the “Messages of the Governors of Tennessee 1857-1869,” Tennessee Historical Commission.
This background brings me to Judge Jo Conn Guild. In his own words in “Old Times In Tennessee,” (1878) he records, “I had the honor of being a guest of that place (Mackinaw Island Union Prison) for several months during the ‘unpleasantness’ of a few years ago, together with a number of gentlemen from Tennessee and other Southern states who had fallen under the ban of some military satrap. The crime of which we were guilty was that we sympathized with the people among whom we lived.”
Guild continued, “The fort had not been garrisoned since the war of 1812. The post was under the command of Captain Wormer, who was a gentleman and did honor to the uniform he wore. He permitted his prisoners to take a walk of two hours each day on the beach attended by a guard of two armed soldiers. One day I sauntered up to the courthouse where the Circuit Court was in session. It was crowded with a mixture of Indians, half-breeds, and whites, of which also the jury was composed, and all manifesting great interest in a trial in process.”
Judge Guild goes on to describe at length the trial which entailed the story of two Indians interested in the same woman, and the same usual rivalry between the men. One man rushed upon the other with his tomahawk and gave the war-whoop, the other produced his tomahawk and after a furious fight, one man killed the other. The victor in the fray was charged with murder and was thus being tried.
Guild noticed that the attorney for the defendant “did not see the nice distinction of a case of self defense. Explaining that I was an old criminal lawyer, the fellow received permission of the court for me to examine the witnesses, and I showed the case for self-defense.”
Guild told the court he was “a stranger here” (just in case they couldn’t guess) and had been asked to give the closing argument. Permission was courteously granted. Using his “good lungs” and talking so everybody could hear him he gave the case of self-defense. People from all over town could hear his argument and went to the courthouse to see what was going on.
The jury was out for ten minutes and returned with a verdict of not guilty and the prisoner was discharged.
“Such a commotion occurred when I left the courtroom that Capt. Wormer was informed that one of his prisoners was in the middle of a mess in town and he sent guards with fixed bayonets to take me back to quarters. I had to apologize to him and explain that no ill will was intended but a man’s life was at stake and I had to do whatever possible to help. It was never mentioned again.”
I’ve often thought maybe God sent the eminent Judge Jo Conn Guild, a civilian prisoner from Nashville, Tennessee, to Mackinaw Island Union prison to save this man from an unjust death.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
