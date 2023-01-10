Looking for a creative outlet to start 2023?
The Plateau Women’s Chorus is currently auditioning new members and invites the public to join the sisterhood of singers.
Plateau Women’s Chorus is a Crossville community chorus that welcomes women from teens to homemakers, professionals and women retired from all walks of life.
The audition is an interview with the director to match the singer with the most fitting vocal section. Schedule an audition with Dana Beal, founder and director of Plateau Women’s Chorus, at plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com or phone/text 305-393-2278.
Those auditioning will meet the director and talk about their singing experiences.
Singers will be checked for range and placement within the choir.
Music reading ability is highly recommended, but learning tracks are provided.
Potential soloists are asked to sing an a cappella passage of their choice.
The newly founded community children’s chorus is also auditioning more members. Treble singers from age 8-15 are invited to audition.
The children’s chorus meets Thursdays at Crossville First United Methodist Church from 3:45-4:45 beginning Feb. 16. The chorus will perform during the Plateau Women’s Chorus Sunday concerts.
Beal and associate director Kimberly White will rehearse the women’s chorus on Tuesdays, 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Crossville First United Methodist Church from February-April 2.
Rehearsals are energizing, creative, inspiring and instructive. Singers strive to improve posture, breathing, vocal range, choral singing, harmonizing and more.
The chorus also strives to form community amongst the membership, providing opportunities for social interaction and outreach to the community.
“Roots & Wings” is the title of the spring concert season, inspired by the people and events that shape our destinies. Stevie Nicks’ “Landslide” and Dan Forrest’s arrangement of the Goo Goo Dolls “Boxes” are featured songs.
Michael Ruff, a Cumberland County Playhouse favorite, is the guest soloist. He will perform Billie Holiday’s “God Bless the Child” and “Through Heaven’s Eyes” from The Prince of Egypt.
Plateau Women’s Chorus spring 2023 concerts:
• Wednesday, March 22, noon — Crossville Art Circle Public Library
• Sunday, March 26, 3 p.m. — Crossville First United Methodist Church
• Sunday, April 2, 3 p.m. — St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Fairfield Glade
