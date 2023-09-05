Come on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at noon in the Cumberland Room at the Library as the Cumberland County Playhouse performs some of Elvis Presley’s songs from their present production of “All Shook Up!”
The Fraud by Zadie Smith
The cultural and literary life of Victorian England erupts vibrantly from each page of this extraordinary novel by Smith. Drawing upon the career of historical novelist William Harrison Ainsworth, Smith takes readers into the Ainsworth salon where Bulwer-Lytton, Thackeray, and Dickens drank until dawn, opining on the issues of the day. Also introduced is the marvelous Mrs. Touchet, a feisty Scot with a biting wit, the widowed cousin by marriage to William upon whom, as a single woman must, she depended for her keep. Eliza, in love with Ainsworth’s wife Fanny but not above carnal romps with her cousin, ran the household impeccably and became William’s first reader, feigning enthusiasm for his mind-numbingly lengthy novels. But it’s the commencement of the infamous Tichborne trial that creates strange bedfellows of Mrs. Touchet and the illiterate former maid, now William’s second wife. Their attendance at the hearings of the Australian butcher claiming to be the lost heir to the massive Tichborne estates awakens Eliza’s consciousness to the litany of injustices perpetrated upon the enslaved people of Jamaica by Britain’s aristocracy.
Holly by Stephen King
King gives former supporting player Holly Gibney (introduced in Mr. Mercedes) her own full-length novel to solve the case of a missing person. Private investigator Holly is supposed to be on bereavement leave after the death of her mother, but she can’t dismiss the persistent Penny Dahl. Penny’s daughter Bonnie disappeared while biking home from work a month earlier, and the police didn’t have time for more than a cursory investigation into what seemed to be a case of an adult walking away from her own life. Holly investigates, with help from friends. She soon realizes that Bonnie’s is not an isolated case; others have gone missing in the last few years. The only similarity among the disappeared people is that they were last seen in the same area. The deeper Holly goes, the more convinced she becomes that something very sinister is going on.
The River We Remember by William Kent Krueger
The author delivers a patient, character-driven standalone mystery set in the tight-knit community of Jewel, Minn. On Memorial Day 1958, county sheriff Brody Dern arrives at the banks of the Alabaster River to examine the corpse of James Patrick Quinn, Jewel’s wealthiest and most despised resident. Quinn was blasted in the torso with a shotgun and the river’s aggressive channel catfish have wasted no time making a meal of his flesh. While the cause of his death is clear, the circumstances are not: was it an accident, suicide, or murder? Small-town gossip has pinned the blame on “no-good” Noah Bluestone, a Native American WWII veteran, but Dern isn’t convinced, and he sets out to find the truth while attempting to soothe an angry and frightened public. Krueger uses the mystery of Quinn’s death to set the tale in motion, but it’s merely a jumping-off point to examine “the cantankerous, laconic, bigoted, gentle-hearted, fearful, sheltered, accepting, broken” citizens of Jewel, including a newspaper publisher, a war widow, a female lawyer, and Quinn’s second wife.
Time your airplane purchases. Waiting until the last minute to book a flight is not the best way to save. Data shows that by booking domestic air travel 28 to 35 days before departure, you’ll save an average of 10% compared with travelers who waited until two weeks or less before flying.
The next time the weather brings in a gentle rainstorm, consider taking your indoor plants outdoors. Yes, it’s water-efficient because you’re taking advantage of free water to feed your plants, but there is much more than simple hydration at work here. Rainwater also helps give your plants a “bath” of sorts; dust and debris on the plant’s leaves will be gently rinsed off. And the rainwater helps do one more thing: It dissolves the built-up salts and minerals in the soil of your plants that come from tap water.
If you store leftover house paint in the can it came in, take a few extra steps to make sure it stays fresh and will work when you need to use it in the future. One of the worst enemies of stored paint is air; it dries it out and can dramatically change the original color. To prevent air from getting into a can of paint, cover the top with plastic cling wrap and place the lid on top. Then hammer securely in place and flip it upside down (so the lid part is now facing the ground). This will significantly reduce air exposure, prolonging the life of your can of paint.
