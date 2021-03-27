Keep Tennessee Beautiful is celebrating March as Keep Tennessee Beautiful Month by launching Trashercise, a statewide roadway clean-up campaign meant to inspire communities and individuals into action.
Designed to rally everyday citizens, Trashercise encourages litter pick-up while promoting the exercise benefits of the activity.
“Trashercise is the perfect project to launch during Keep Tennessee Beautiful Month — March, 2021, especially after the long winter months of COVID-19,” said Missy Marshall, Keep Tennessee Beautiful executive director.
“Trashercise gives our citizens the opportunity to get outside, do something productive for the community, while still social distancing. This campaign taps into the great volunteer spirit of Tennesseans.”
Trashercise is an idea by Leiper’s Fork resident Aubrey Preston. Roadside trash made him mad, but instead of just “yelling at the wall” about it, he took action.
“I was at the gym one day watching people work hard on exercise machines around me. The thought crossed my mind: what if we could harness all this energy and do something good with it?” Preston said.
“So we started Trashercise, and it’s been very effective for our community. We’re honored the state of Tennessee has decided to adopt Trashercise and do something big with it.”
Taking the project statewide and encouraging other communities to start their own Traschercise Tribe directly accomplishes the mission of Keep Tennessee Beautiful: to educate and inspire Tennesseans to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment.
The Trashercise campaign will be promoted via a statewide initiative, an organic social media campaign, an online marketing and advertising effort, and a website landing page designed to enlist and register volunteers, in cooperation with Keep Tennessee Beautiful statewide affiliates.
Litter is an enormous burden to the state both financially and ecologically, costing the state more than $15 million annually.
In order to end littering, behavioral changes and public awareness are an absolute necessity.
Keep Tennessee Beautiful is the state level affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and serves as a state resource for litter prevention, community greening, and recycling and waste reduction education.
The Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup takes place nationwide March 20-June 20.
Keep Tennessee Beautiful is housed by the University of Memphis as an independent department within the College of Professional and Liberal Studies as a community engagement program.
Keep Tennessee Beautiful is a grant-funded organization sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Visit trasherciseacrossTN.org to register for Trashercise.
Go to www.keeptnbeautiful.org for more information.
