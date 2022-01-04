The Library hopes all of you have a happy and healthy New Year. To start you on your quest, the 2022 Adult Winter Reading Club is underway. You can now enter your name, telephone number and title for every book, e-book or audio book you read or listen to into the library’s weekly prize drawing. All entries will be placed into a drawing for the grand prize at the end of the program. The more titles you read and submit, the better you’re chances of winning. Register at the Adult Services Desk or call 931-484-6790 ext. 235.
Library Laugh I
Dad, can you tell me what a solar eclipse is? No sun.
Stingy Schobel Says
What can you do with a bottle of olive oil that has gone rancid?
While you may not be able to cook or make a salad dressing with it anymore, that doesn’t mean you can’t put it to some other good use.
Old olive oil is a fantastic conditioner for leather furniture. Just rub it all over the cracked, dried leather and let it sit for 30 minutes, then buff away the excess with a clean towel to reveal furniture that’s supple and soft. The same can be done with leather shoes; just a little goes a long way to turn dull leather shoes into a polished pair.
Library laugh II
If Apple made a car what would be missing? Windows.
Great New Books
End of Days by Brad Thor. Taskforce operators Pike Logan and Jennifer Cahill are sitting out COVID-19 in Charleston, SC, when terrorist hunters Aaron and Shoshana arrive at their front door with a new mission for them. The former head of Israeli intelligence has been bloodily dispatched in Switzerland; an Iraq-based, Iranian-funded militia group claims responsibility for this and other deaths; and our Taskforcers must determine who is really behind the violence.
Wahala by Nikki May. The author seamlessly weaves love, betrayal, self-reflection, and Nigerian food, clothing, and customs into this fast-paced debut. The Naija Posse is the nickname of three Anglo Nigerian best friends who live in London; all three are children of mixed-race marriages that were taboo in the 1970s. Single Ronke is a dentist and talented cook, specializing in Nigerian cuisine--jollof, moin-moin, pounded yam--but she yearns to have her own family. Simi is a successful businesswoman who’s almost sure she doesn’t want a baby, although her husband does. Boo is a wife and the mother to four-year-old Sophia, but she longs to get back to her career. When Simi’s childhood friend Isobel, a wealthy Anglo Nigerian “glamazon,” inserts herself into the group, each woman soon becomes disillusioned with her life. Isobel is wahala--trouble. Under the guise of friendship, she manipulates the women to reconsider their identities and take risky chances that lead to heartache. Then Isobel has a shocking revelation that will either strengthen the Naija Posse’s bond or tear it apart.
To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara. Following A Little Life, short-listed for the Man Booker Prize and a National Book Award finalist, Yanagihara’s new novel tracks themes of love, loss, illness, power, and the unfillable desire for heaven on Earth over three centuries in stories tied together by a townhouse on New York City’s Washington Square Park. In an alternate 1893 America, with New York belonging to the more or less freewheeling Free States, the scion of a prominent family prefers a poor music teacher to a more polished suitor. In AIDS-ravaged 1993 Manhattan, a young Hawaiian man living with a controlling older partner quietly suppresses his tattered childhood. And in plague-shattered totalitarian 2093, a troubled woman seeking her missing husband misses the guidance of her powerful scientist grandfather.
The Final Case by David Guterson. In this latest from the author who launched his career with the popular Snow Falling on Cedars, an Ethiopian girl adopted by a white fundamentalist Christian family is found dead of hypothermia in her Seattle backyard and her adoptive mother put on trial for murder. She is defended by an octogenarian criminal attorney whose son narrates the story as he chauffeurs his father around town. How did it feel for Abeba to find herself in an environment so far from--and so different from--her homeland? Why did the lawyer take what will be his final case? And what does the town think of these events?
Libraries=
Information
If the past two years has taught us anything, it’s that our well-being matters. As we start 2022, more of us are taking proactive steps to stay well.
Stress is currently a leading cause of illness worldwide, contributing to between 75% and 90% of all human diseases. And we’re still battling COVID-19 and the anxiety caused by related political and economic considerations.
As stress rises, a familiar adage springs to mind. We all need to “take a nice deep breath.”
Unless you have a respiratory condition, such as asthma, breathing is something that happens in the background. Stay tuned for more on breathing…
