Fall is just around the corner. So let’s Sing into Fall with Sweet Assurance appearing tomorrow, September 15. at noon in the Cumberland Room at the Library. You’re sure to enjoy their inspirational music.
Chenneville: A Novel of Murder, Loss, and Vengeance by Paulette Jiles
Jiles continues her exploration of the tumultuous post- Civil War years with a beautifully written novel illuminating society across a wide swath of the lower United States. John Chenneville is a Union solider from a French-speaking Missouri family. He’s been in a Virginia field hospital, recovering from a serious head injury, but now he’s ready to carefully make his way home. When he gets there, he discovers that his younger sister and her family have been murdered. This sets him on a path of vengeance, as he implacably tracks down the man responsible for this crime, a serial killer only seen through Chenneville’s eyes. This structure allows Jiles to describe the landscapes and social conditions across the South, from Virginia to Missouri, through Oklahoma to Texas. The writing is poetic and descriptive, leavened with a hint of romance. Chenneville’s character is strong and unyielding; once he’s made a decision, he commits--but the novel’s unexpected conclusion sends him in new directions.
The Traitor Among Us by Anne Perry
As the presumably last work by Perry, who died in April 2023, this fifth Elena Standish historical mystery (after A Truth To Lie For) may feel bittersweet to longtime fans. Elena’s MI6 boss has asked her to find out why agent John Repton was murdered. His body was found in a ditch near Wyndham Hall, the country home of her sister Margot’s prospective in-laws, giving Elena a unique opportunity to scope out the situation. Repton was surveilling the estate because members of the household were rumored to have ties to fascists. Accompanying Elena for a weekend party is fellow agent James Allenby, posing as her love interest. Of course, her beloved grandfather Lucas is working the case as well from behind the scenes. The backdrop of this story is the chilling rise of Hitler and the increasingly loud voices of those in Britain who will do anything to prevent another war. Of course, readers know what is coming, yet Perry makes it seem fresh and compelling.
The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff
The story follows a young girl’s flight from an early colonial U.S. settlement owing to murky circumstances, the full scope of which is slowly shaded in through dreams, fevers, and memories. Groff revels in this primal place, detailing the myriad brutalities and iniquities of an unforgiving colonial-era wild (society included). In one moment, all is goop and grime and gruesomeness, while the next might trace the grace and beauty of the natural world. The novel’s structure is lightly Odyssean, as the young girl encounters everything from bears to Jesuits to smallpox, and while hers is fundamentally a journey from rather than toward, it’s an unknown future.
Library Laugh I
What school supply is always tired? A knapsack!
Stingy Schobel Says
Take a look inside your freezer: Is it full or half-empty? If it’s the latter, grab a freezer bag or two and fill them with ice. Bags of ice cubes in the freezer take up space and help keep the overall freezer temperature down. The cooler the freezer, the less energy it uses to keep itself at the appropriate temperature. Even filling some old ice cream containers with water and letting them freeze into blocks of ice can go a long way toward improving your freezer’s efficiency.
Library Laugh II
What kind of school do surfers go to? Boarding school!
Socks go missing all the time. So what do you do with the single sock that remains? Instead of tossing it, reuse it around the house. One simple idea is to fill a sock with cedar shavings and tie a knot to prevent the shavings from spilling out. Because socks are porous, the cedar scent will fill the air inside a closet and keep moths at bay. Or, to keep your car windows from fogging up, fill a sock with kitty litter and tie a knot at the end. Place it by the windshield and it’ll absorb excess moisture, keeping your view perfectly clear.
If your community is participating in a composting program or if you compost at home, one common misconception is that paper towels and napkins that have grease on them cannot be composted. The truth is, they are compostable if they have some staining from food, oil or grease, but they are NOT compostable if they are saturated with grease (from wiping out a frying pan after use, perhaps). Napkins and paper towels soiled to this extent should be placed in the trash.
Which letter of the alphabet has the most water? The “C”!
