Join us at the Library tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 26 at noon in the Cumberland Room to hear Matthew McClanahan, tell us how Richard “Red Fox” Flynn fought for the Union behind enemy lines. Matthew McClanahan, a member of the Cumberland Mountain Civil War Roundtable, has spoken on Civil War topics throughout Tennessee.
Great New Books
The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy. McCarthy returns 16 years after his Pulitzer-winning The Road with a rich story of an underachieving salvage diver in 1980 New Orleans, the first in a two-volume work. Bobby Western, son of a nuclear physicist who worked on the atomic bomb, is tasked with investigating a private plane crash in the Gulf. The plane’s crew is dead, the black box is missing, and one passenger is unaccounted for. Soon, agents of the U.S. government begin to harass Western and his coworker, then this colleague turns up dead. This thriller narrative is intertwined with the story of Western’s sister, Alicia, a mathematical genius who had schizophrenia and died by suicide. In flashbacks of Alicia’s hallucinations, vaudevillian characters perform for her. Most notably, a character named the Thalidomide Kid. Alicia and the Kid engage in numerous conversations about arcane philosophy, theology and physics. Staples of the philosopher-tramps, vagabonds and sociopaths of McCarthy’s canon, though their presence doesn’t feel quite as thematically grounded as they do in his masterworks. Still, he dazzles with his descriptions of a beautifully broken New Orleans: “The rich moss and cellar smell of the city thick on the night air. A cold and skull colored moon ... At times the city seemed older than Nineveh.” The book’s many pleasures will leave readers aching for the final installment.
Livid by Patricia Cornwall. In the 26th Kay Scarpetta novel, the newly appointed chief medical examiner of the state of Virginia is called to testify in a high-profile murder trial. During the proceedings, the judge’s sister dies under bewildering and suspicious circumstances. Could there be a connection to the murder trial? Could the dead woman’s job (she’s the CIA’s press secretary) have something to do with it? Is her husband somehow involved? Questions pile on top of questions until Scarpetta feels echoes from her past, and everything changes. The Scarpetta series has had its ups and downs, but the last few books have been right on target, and this one continues the hot streak. Cornwell once again seems fully in sync with the character she created more than 30 years ago, and the story is guaranteed to keep the reader guessing.
Go-To Dinners by Ina Garten. Kitchen maven Garten returns with a cookbook born of the pandemic. These recipes are low stress, comforting and, of course, delicious. Garten believes an invitation to dinner is an expression of love, but unlike her past lavish dinners, the pandemic helped her discover that simple can be just right. Garten offers creative ways to re-create leftovers into new and exciting dishes and encourages challenging oneself to make a meal with whatever is on hand. Hotdogs in pastry were the result of her own success at making do, the recipe became a keeper even after grocery shopping became routine again. Simple can yield sophisticated flavors too, with recipes like caramelized butternut squash with burrata. She also includes other useful tips (store roasted vegetables in a plastic bag with a damp paper towel to keep them crisp). Each recipe receives one photo on the adjacent page, and several full-page spreads add to the enticement.
Library Laugh I
Why did the scientist install a knocker on his front door?
Because he wanted to win the No-Bell prize!
Stingy Schobel Says
Using dish soap is an inexpensive alternative for many tasks: ice pack, fill a plastic zipper bag with dish soap and freeze to create a cold gel; leak locater, mix dish soap with water and spray onto a tire, ball or air mattress that may have a leak (if there is one, the soap will bubble up); fruit-fly trap, fill a small glass halfway with vinegar, add eight drops of dish soap, then fill with warm water to make the mixture bubble and attract the flies; nontoxic insecticide, mix a few teaspoons of plain liquid soap in a cup of warm water, and use a spray bottle to mist plants.
Library Laugh II
Why do dogs like sticks?
They think it’s good for their bark.
Libraries=
Information
Heavy curtains do a great job of blocking out light and insulating windows during both the chilly winter and hot summer months. But over time, drapes need to be cleaned and sterilized to help maintain a healthy indoor air environment. One easy way to keep mold, mildew, dirt, germs and dust mites at bay is to use a handheld steamer to clean your drapes. Using only tap water, a steamer can deodorize and sanitize your drapes, all without the hassle of removing them from curtain rods. Just plug in the steamer and clean away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.