Pre-School Storytime with Miss Patty has returned. The children are excited, and so is Miss Patty. The next session will take place in the Cumberland Meeting Room on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m.
Registration is required. Register in person at the Children’s Library or call 931-484-6790.
Library Laugh I
What trees belong in a bathroom? Well toiletries of course.
Stingy Schobel Says
If you’re planning to take a vacation or want to find an extraordinary gift for someone, why not buy something that also supports a worthwhile charity?
Charitybuzz.com works with some of the best nonprofit organizations to put together amazing prize packages that they auction online to raise money for the charities.
Prizes can be anything from vacations around the world to meet-and-greets with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.
While some prizes end up selling for thousands of dollars, it’s not uncommon to see lots selling for very affordable prices.
Library Laugh II
Who is Captain Crunches supervisor? General Mills.
Libraries =
Information
Techniques to restore nose breathing:
First, take time to notice when you breathe through an open mouth. It’s common to open the mouth to breathe during exercise, but you may also mouth breathe when you’re concentrating, whether you’re at work, driving or watching TV.
Each time you notice yourself mouth breathing, close your mouth and breathe through your nose. When you exercise, train yourself to breathe only through your nose.
It takes about six weeks for the body to adapt, but it’s worth the effort.
If you have a small nose, a deviated septum, or some other nasal obstruction, try a nasal dilator. This will open your airways and make nose breathing easier.
Spend 10 or 15 minutes before sleep slowing down and reducing your breathing. This will calm your mind and reduce your susceptibility to snoring and sleep apnea.
You can also tape your mouth at night using a variety of products, such as, Myotape. These products go around the mouth rather than sealing the lips. Tape is the only surefire way to keep your mouth closed when you’re asleep, and it will help prevent sleep-disordered breathing, snoring and sleep apnea.
If you regularly notice yourself mouth breathing, you can also wear tape for periods during the day until you’ve built a new healthy habit of nose breathing.
Great New Books
The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation by Rosemary Sullivan. Using new technology, recently discovered documents, and sophisticated investigative techniques, an international team led by an obsessed retired FBI agent has finally solved the mystery that has haunted generations since World War II: who betrayed Anne Frank and her family--and why?
How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu. Following his short story collection Where We Go When All We Were Is Gone, Nagamatsu’s exceptional debut novel reads as if it were from the pen of a more seasoned author. It keeps to the short form, as it is something of a collage novel. Following its bravura opening--an ancient plague is reawakened from the melting permafrost of Siberia--the narrative jumps ahead a few years with each successive chapter, charting the world’s devastation as a roster of characters navigate myriad social and personal collapses. Nagamatsu masterfully folds more conceptual dystopian stories — reminiscent of George Saunders’s early 2000s short story work — into the novel’s broader climate and pandemic fiction story line, stacking his narratives and lending a sheen of surreality to even the most science-heavy moments. The result is an appealing mélange of literary and science fiction, with rich, mournful language aiding the imaginative strokes. This work reflects the best of what short fiction can accomplish, sketching memorable characters and settings with economy, but Nagamatsu manages to excel equally in the long form, subtly linking his narratives into a handsome whole. If at the end there’s no denying the bleakness, Nagamatsu importantly resists nihilism, consistently finding beauty and meaning in the darkness, even at the end of the world.
Lightning in a Mirror by Jayne Ann Krentz. In the “Fogg Lake” trilogy, wrapping up here, weird things keep happening in a tiny Washington town after an underground explosion, decades ago, and nothing is weirder for Olivia LeClair than having Harlan Rancourt — long assumed dead — approach her table at a speed-dating event and tell her she must help him find the shrouded-in-mist Vortex lab. The director of Olivia’s psychic investigation firm says she’s got to help, regardless of Harlan’s motivations; Vortex is a lethal threat.
One Step Too Far by Lisa Gardner. In this follow-up to Before She Disappeared, middle-aged recovering alcoholic Frankie Elkin keeps up the job she has crafted for herself: finding people after everyone else has given up. Here she goes after a young man lost in the forest but soon realizes that it’s not a simple case; other people are vanishing in a situation that’s turning more ominous by the moment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.