Come join us on Aug. 16 for the free Senior Day at the Fair.
All events are located by the grandstand.
• 9 a.m. — Health Fair
Stop by and visit our local health care partners and informational booths.
• 9:45 a.m. — Competitions and Games
Half-mile track walk, spelling bee, trivia, and chair volleyball.
• 10:30 a.m. — Bingo
Prizes provided by Stacy Miller with One Bank. Crystal Tompkins with Eye Centers of Tennessee will be calling Bingo.
• 11:30 a.m. — Lunch.
Lunch is free and sponsored by Hood Funeral Home & Crematory. Door prizes and Oldest Female and Male prizes will be awarded during lunch.
• Noon — Welcome Special Guests
Garry Hood with Hood Funeral Home & Crematory and Ms. Senior Cumberland County 2023.
• 12:15 p.m. — Crazy Hat Contest
Make sure to wear your crazy creative hats to Senior Day. The crowd will vote on the 2023 Craziest Hat Winner.
Grand finale to follow all events will be the annual water balloon toss with Fair Park Senior Center staff members.
* * *
It is that time of year again, and we could not be more excited for this year’s Upper Cumberland Tennessee Senior Olympics district events.
The Tennessee Senior Olympics began in 1981 with a mission that has continued for over 30 years — to promote healthy lifestyles for seniors through fitness, sports, and an active involvement in life. Registration is now open. We have two options for registration. You can register online by visiting fairparkseniorcenter.org, click on the TN Senior Olympics tab then click the “REGISTER NOW” button. You can visit Fair Park Senior Center or any of the event locations to pick up a registration packet.
If you have any questions, call Fair Park Senior Center, and ask to speak to Carlee or Alicia. Let’s make this year our best year yet!
Upper Cumberland TN Senior Olympics Event Categories
Aug. 31
Golf (Bear Trace Golf Course)
11 a.m.—Free Lunch
Noon—Start
Sept. 5
Bowling (Plateau Bowling Lanes)
9 a.m.—Doubles
Noon—Mixed Doubles
Sept. 7
Disc Golf (Meadow Park Lake, Crossville)
11 a.m.—Start
Sept. 9
Table Tennis (FG Library)
9 a.m.—Singles
10:30 a.m.—Doubles
Noon—Mixed Doubles
Sept. 10
Pickle Ball (FG Racquet Center)
1 p.m.—Singles
Sept. 11
Pickle Ball (FG Racquet Center)
8:30 a.m.—Doubles (Division 3 & 4)
11 a.m.—Doubles (Division 1 & 2)
Sept. 12
Pickle Ball (FG Racquet Center)
8:30 a.m.—Mixed Doubles (Division 3 & 4)
11 a.m.—Mixed Doubles (Division 1 & 2)
Shuffleboard (Fentress Senior Center)
9 a.m.—Singles
Sept. 13
Shuffleboard (Fentress Senior Center)
9 a.m.—Doubles
Sept. 14
Chair Volleyball (Bethlehem Baptist, Crossville)
9 a.m.
Sept. 18
Bowling (Plateau Bowling Lanes)
9 a.m.-Singles
Sept. 19
Swimming (Putnam YMCA)
10 a.m.-All events
Sept. 21
Corn Hole (Bethlehem Baptist, Crossville)
10 a.m.—Singles
Noon—Doubles
Sept. 25
Tennis (FFG Racquet Center)
11:30 a.m.—Singles
1:30 p.m.—Doubles
Sept. 26
Tennis (FFG Racquet Center)
11:30 a.m.—Mixed Doubles
Sept. 28
(Centennial Park, Crossville)
9 a.m.-Basketball (Free throw & 3 point)
10 a.m.—Softball Throw
11:30 a.m.—Horseshoes
Sept. 30
Track & Field (Cumberland County HS)
9 a.m.—Start
Schedule will be sent out one week prior to events.
* * *
For a full list of programs and activities Fair Park Senior Center offers, please visit us at 1433 Livingston Road. Our hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
