Cumberland County seniors are invited to Senior Day at the Cumberland County Fair Aug. 16. The day includes a variety of games and contests, like the Crazy Hat Contest.

Come join us on Aug. 16 for the free Senior Day at the Fair.

All events are located by the grandstand. 

• 9 a.m. — Health Fair

Stop by and visit our local health care partners and informational booths.

• 9:45 a.m. — Competitions and Games

Half-mile track walk, spelling bee, trivia, and chair volleyball.

• 10:30 a.m. — Bingo 

Prizes provided by Stacy Miller with One Bank. Crystal Tompkins with Eye Centers of Tennessee will be calling Bingo.

• 11:30 a.m. — Lunch.

Lunch is free and sponsored by Hood Funeral Home & Crematory. Door prizes and Oldest Female and Male prizes will be awarded during lunch. 

• Noon — Welcome Special Guests

Garry Hood with Hood Funeral Home & Crematory and Ms. Senior Cumberland County 2023.

• 12:15 p.m. — Crazy Hat Contest

Make sure to wear your crazy creative hats to Senior Day. The crowd will vote on the 2023 Craziest Hat Winner. 

Grand finale to follow all events will be the annual water balloon toss with Fair Park Senior Center staff members.

* * *

It is that time of year again, and we could not be more excited for this year’s Upper Cumberland Tennessee Senior Olympics district events. 

The Tennessee Senior Olympics began in 1981 with a mission that has continued for over 30 years — to promote healthy lifestyles for seniors through fitness, sports, and an active involvement in life. Registration is now open. We have two options for registration. You can register online by visiting fairparkseniorcenter.org, click on the TN Senior Olympics tab then click the “REGISTER NOW” button. You can visit Fair Park Senior Center or any of the event locations to pick up a registration packet. 

If you have any questions, call Fair Park Senior Center, and ask to speak to Carlee or Alicia. Let’s make this year our best year yet!

Upper Cumberland TN Senior Olympics Event Categories

Aug. 31

Golf (Bear Trace Golf Course) 

11 a.m.—Free Lunch 

Noon—Start

Sept. 5

Bowling (Plateau Bowling Lanes) 

9 a.m.—Doubles

Noon—Mixed Doubles

Sept. 7

Disc Golf (Meadow Park Lake, Crossville) 

11 a.m.—Start

Sept. 9

Table Tennis (FG Library) 

9 a.m.—Singles  

10:30 a.m.—Doubles

Noon—Mixed Doubles 

Sept. 10

Pickle Ball (FG Racquet Center) 

1 p.m.—Singles

Sept. 11

Pickle Ball (FG Racquet Center)

8:30 a.m.—Doubles (Division 3 & 4)

11 a.m.—Doubles (Division 1 & 2)

Sept. 12

Pickle Ball (FG Racquet Center) 

8:30 a.m.—Mixed Doubles (Division 3 & 4)

11 a.m.—Mixed Doubles (Division 1 & 2)

Shuffleboard (Fentress Senior Center) 

9 a.m.—Singles

Sept. 13

Shuffleboard (Fentress Senior Center) 

9 a.m.—Doubles

Sept. 14

Chair Volleyball (Bethlehem Baptist, Crossville) 

9 a.m.

Sept. 18

Bowling (Plateau Bowling Lanes) 

9 a.m.-Singles

Sept. 19

Swimming (Putnam YMCA) 

10 a.m.-All events

Sept. 21

Corn Hole (Bethlehem Baptist, Crossville)

10 a.m.—Singles

Noon—Doubles

Sept. 25

Tennis (FFG Racquet Center) 

11:30 a.m.—Singles 

1:30 p.m.—Doubles

Sept. 26

Tennis (FFG Racquet Center) 

11:30 a.m.—Mixed Doubles

Sept. 28 

(Centennial Park, Crossville) 

9 a.m.-Basketball (Free throw & 3 point)

10 a.m.—Softball Throw

11:30 a.m.—Horseshoes    

Sept. 30

Track & Field (Cumberland County HS) 

9 a.m.—Start 

Schedule will be sent out one week prior to events.

* * * 

For a full list of programs and activities Fair Park Senior Center offers, please visit us at 1433 Livingston Road. Our hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.  

