Downtown Crossville Inc. will present Cumberland Voices Saturday at The Amp. The event begins at 4 p.m.
The event will include storytellers with opening music from The Humanaires.
Bluegrass 14-year-old phenom Wyatt Ellis will headline the event.
Ellis recently released his debut single “Grassy Cove,” an instrumental co-written by Ellis and critically acclaimed performer Sierra Hull. The single is the first from Ellis’ upcoming album to be released on Knee High Records.
The bluegrass instrumental has its roots in a trip to his grandpa’s house. Inspired by the beauty of East Tennessee on the way home, the then 12-year-old hummed a simple melody as he was riding through the picturesque Cumberland Plateau community seeing its fields sparkling with fireflies at dusk. When he got home, he immediately introduced the tune to his mandolin.
Born in the rich music bed of East Tennessee, Ellis has quickly become one of the most-watched young musicians in bluegrass music. A devotee of Bill Monroe, Ellis has been mentored by many iconic musicians, including Sierra Hull, Bobby Osborne, Mike Compton, and others. Ellis has studied with mandolin masters, composed his own original instrumentals, and transitioned from playing alone in his living room to performing seamlessly alongside bluegrass legends and Hall of Famers. In his two short years on the scene, Ellis has become a multi-instrumentalist and has been invited to perform on stage with some of the most iconic musicians of this era, including Billy Strings, Dierks Bentley, Peter Rowan, Sam Bush, Bryan Sutton, Dailey & Vincent, and Marty Stuart.
Ellis is from Maryville but has many relatives in Cumberland County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.