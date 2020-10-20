The Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville has the perfect concert to get you in the holiday spirit.
Guitarist Jacob Johnson breathes fresh new life into your favorite holiday hits, and a few you even forgot about. Part virtuoso and part storyteller, you might say that Johnson does with a guitar what Gene Kelly did with dance. Although his songwriting has won awards and his guitar-playing has put him on stage with the international masters like Tommy Emmanuel, and his ability as an entertainer is what has won fans throughout the southeast.
Johnson’S entertaining and down to earth stage presence is matched only by his stunning showcase of complicated chord progressions and techniques. Magic flies out of his fingertips as he strums, slaps, and taps his favorite Takamine six string.
Like the shiny new wrapping on that classic Jack in the Box, Jacob adds his own uniqueness to traditional hymns such as “Silent Night” and “Little Drummer Boy”. He even breathes new life into ones that Santa may have left collecting soot in the chimney.
Tommy Emmanuel once exclaimed, “Jacob rocks!”…and if that doesn’t impress you, Johnson is the 2019 Don Gibson Songwriter Award “Grand Prize Winner.” The Savannah Morning News even called Johnson, “Part of the new breed of folk musicians who make their own rules.”
Johnson will play The Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Call 931-484-6133 or purchase online at palacetheatre-crossville.com.
