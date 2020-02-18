“Pottery … is my serenity,” remarked John Michael Jr., a multi-talented artist from northern Illinois.
“After every pot I make, I sit and appreciate each piece, remembering the process and deciding if the end result is talent or fate.”
As the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade featured artist for March, Michael and his ceramic creations will be spotlighted during the next Fun and Wine Friday from 5-7 p.m. March 6 in Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade.
The public is welcome to join Art Guild members for complimentary beverages and appetizers.
The many diverse forms of art creations on display are available for purchase.
Michael began his career creating and building economy-saving solar homes. His Country Living Construction business became a recognized and valued company in Illinois.
He eventually realized his affinity with many different design forms.
For relaxation, Michael experimented with stained glass and glass-blowing projects. He restored and refinished furniture.
His true passion became creating beautiful ceramic pieces.
Although Michael and his wife Josette have lived in Tennessee just one year, they have contributed abundant time and talent to the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade.
Michael single-handedly updated the Plateau Creative Arts Center kitchen.
The Plateau Creative Arts Center is accessible to individuals with a disability.
The Center’s winter hours, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday, continue through Feb. 29.
Regular hours, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, resume March 2.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) and an equal opportunity provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.