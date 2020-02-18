It’s all about hairy creatures, the great outdoors and where they live! You may have the chance to pet an opossum! John Knox Center Executive Director Bri Payne will be sharing her expertise with the Visually Impaired Support (VIS) Group of Cumberland County meeting at the Sonshine Soup Kitchen, 69 Neecham St. in downtown Crossville, on March 9, at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Join VIS members and meet Shine, the Animal Ambassador Opossum, Payne and other furry critters.
Payne is an outdoor enthusiast who has been blessed to work and serve the last 18 years in camp and retreat ministry. She enjoys fulfilling her dream to empower children with a challenge accepted attitude, besides sharing her love of the great outdoors with them.
Payne received a degree in media studies in electronic newsgathering and documentary from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, plus a certificate in non-profit business management from the University of Tennessee. Also being certified in outdoor ministries from Columbia Seminary has proven invaluable to Payne's young campers. She serves on the Board of the Presbyterian Church Camp and Conference Association (PCCCA), and on the Local Council of Leaders of the American Camp Association.
On the athletic side, Payne has completed over 35 obstacle course races, including 28 Spartan Races. In addition to Shine, the Animal Ambassador opossum, Payne's sidekicks are her dog and cat, Zip and Indi. Payne offers a foster home and cares for dogs from the Australian Cattle Dog Rescue Association (ACDRA).
Enjoy a morning with the very friendly VIS Group, have your spirit lifted as Payne shares her furry critters while you learn about our programs that make living with low vision or blindness less stressful. With the right tools, we can do almost everything! Coffee, tea, and pastry are provided as we celebrate March birthdays. For more info, call: 931-787-1772, or visit our website: visgroup.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.