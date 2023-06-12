John Conrad with be the guest speaker at the June meeting of the Fairfield Glade Garden Club.
He will begin with the status of the trails in the county as they were 10 years ago and move on to the successes that have been accomplished to date.
Most of Conrad’s talk will be about the plans for the next ten years, the bright future for hiking in Cumberland County and some of the challenges to be faced.
Conrad will talk about plans for trails near Crossville Memorial Airport, Meadow Park Lake, and for the Crossville Greenway. It is a positive story of hard work and community support, an ambitious vision club members are sure to enjoy hearing about.
The meeting will be June 21 at Fairfield Glade Community Church, 521 Snead Dr.
The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m.; members and visitors are welcome to arrive at 9 for premeeting refreshments. The featured program will follow the business meeting.
Visitors are always welcome to attend.
Visit fggardenclub.com or email fggardenclub@gmail.com for more information about the Fairfield Glade Garden Club.
