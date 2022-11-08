The Cumberland County High School Jet Theatrix Drama Club will present their 2022 fall production of Nick Tickle, Fairytale Detective by Steph Deferie Nov. 17-19 at the Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville.
The show should run about 70 minutes and is appropriate for pre-K through adult. A little bit about the show:
“Granny can’t tell her favorite fairy tales because someone really cruel and evil is stealing all the props. Breadcrumbs, magic beans, a basket of goodies, a glass slipper – all missing! The future of fairy tales is at stake, and it’s up to the title character to set things right.
With detective reasoning and his connections to the fairy tale underworld, plus some dumb luck, Nick Tickle sets out to locate the Mysterious Figure who’s been pilfering all the props. He may require some help from the audience, but Nick Tickle is out to solve his toughest case ever.
There’s plenty of audience participation and lots of laughs for junior detectives and their grown-ups.
Family and friends can attend a preview Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m.
Public performances will be Thursday, Nov. 17, and Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door.
