Jet Theatrix Drama Club’s cast of “The Adventures of Raggedy Ann and Andy” includes, from left, Tristan Robbins as the Camel with the Wrinkled Knees; Sydney Hughes as Lester Looney; Alyssa Taylor as Raggedy Ann; Sara Ward as Leonard the Looney-Hearted; and Britney Carmack as Babette.

The CCHS Jet Theatrix Drama Club is pleased to announce its 2019 fall production of “The Adventures of Raggedy Ann and Andy,” by Patricia Thackray, based on the beloved Bobbs-Merrill book.  

The show is produced through special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing. The performance should run about 75 minutes and is appropriate for Pre-K through adult. 

The show will open Nov. 21 at 7 p.m., with additional performances Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 23 at 2 p.m.

All performances will be held at the Historic Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville on Main St.  General admission is $5 at the door.

Raggedy Ann, America's most endearing and enduring folk doll, comes to life in a production that captures the imagination. This free-wheeling romp combines simple inventive staging with an action-packed plot and lively audience participation. Through it all shines the gentle, loving spirit of Raggedy Ann. The story unfolds in a special playroom where wonderful, magical events transpire. A newcomer has arrived in the playroom, a fancy French doll named Babette. But that very evening, a certain prince Leonard-the-Looney-Hearted comes riding by on his hobby horse and whisks her away to Looney-land. Raggedy Ann knows what she must do! She and Andy climb out the window into the "deep, deep woods" to fetch Babette back home. Patricia Thackray co-authored the animated feature-length film.

