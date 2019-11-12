The CCHS Jet Theatrix Drama Club is pleased to announce its 2019 fall production of “The Adventures of Raggedy Ann and Andy,” by Patricia Thackray, based on the beloved Bobbs-Merrill book.
The show is produced through special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing. The performance should run about 75 minutes and is appropriate for Pre-K through adult.
The show will open Nov. 21 at 7 p.m., with additional performances Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 23 at 2 p.m.
All performances will be held at the Historic Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville on Main St. General admission is $5 at the door.
Raggedy Ann, America's most endearing and enduring folk doll, comes to life in a production that captures the imagination. This free-wheeling romp combines simple inventive staging with an action-packed plot and lively audience participation. Through it all shines the gentle, loving spirit of Raggedy Ann. The story unfolds in a special playroom where wonderful, magical events transpire. A newcomer has arrived in the playroom, a fancy French doll named Babette. But that very evening, a certain prince Leonard-the-Looney-Hearted comes riding by on his hobby horse and whisks her away to Looney-land. Raggedy Ann knows what she must do! She and Andy climb out the window into the "deep, deep woods" to fetch Babette back home. Patricia Thackray co-authored the animated feature-length film.
