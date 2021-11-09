The Cumberland County High School Jet Theatrix Drama Club will present Ron Nicol’s “Beware the Jabberwock” this month at the Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville.
Inspired by the poem by Lewis Carroll, the show is produced through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals at 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Nov. 18-19; and 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
General admission is $5 at the door.
The performance should run about one hour and is appropriate for ages pre-K through adult.
Emma and Lucy are lost in Tulgey Wood, a mysterious forest full of weird and wonderful creatures.
Trying to find their way home, they encounter boisterous Toves and anxious Raths, receive a warning from the refined and snobbish Borogroves about the deadly Jubjub Bird, and are stalked by the frumious Bandersnatch.
Joined by intrepid but hapless knight Percy, they come face to face with the awesome Jabberwock — and then Lucy is bandersnatched! Eventually the Jabberwocks’ terrible secret is revealed, and the children find out what “frumious” really means.
Suggested by the poem “Jabberwocky,” the play is set in the fantasy world of Lewis Carroll’s Alice’ stories.
Shortlisted in Scottish and Welsh playwriting competitions, one judge commented, “It has the same delightfully confusing dialogue of Carroll’s work and brings back fond memories of reading these stories as a child. Wonderfully cryptic nonsensical moments as well as moments of philosophical clarity made me smile and wonder.
“This play will go down a treat with children and adults alike.”
