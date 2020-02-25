The historic Palace Theatre in Crossville will host the Jenkins Family from 2-4 p.m. March.
The bluegrass-gospel group hails from nearby Wilder in Fentress County.
They will be joined by local trio Transformed and Donna Isaacs from Kentucky.
Grammy-nominated High Road, as heard on Sunday’s Kind of Country, will be a special guest.
General admission is $12 at the door, but advance tickets are available for $10.
Purchase tickets at the Palace or from event organizers Matthew and Deanna Kirkland.
Proceeds from this event will benefit the Cumberland County Foster Adoptive Parent Association.
For more information, call 931-248-2452.
