Saint Francis of Assisi Council 16088 of the Knights of Columbus is again sponsoring a performance by Jeff Allen and AC Drive at the Palace Theatre for the benefit of Hilltoppers Inc on November 7th at 7 pm. The great success of the Jeff Allen and AC Drive performances in fall of 2017 and 2018 has made this an event that many look forward to.
Jeff Allen and AC Drive is a professional rock and roll cover band based in Nashville, TN, that regularly performs at clubs in Nashville's world famous entertainment district on Lower Broadway, at local outdoor venues, festivals and casinos. They get rave reviews wherever they play and have been repeatedly booked at every venue. Locally, the band has played at the Palace Theater and at Fairfield Glade’s Mirror Lake Blast on several occasions and has always been tremendously received.
At the Palace performances, the band plays mostly ‘60’s and ‘70’s classics. Once again this year, the Hilltoppers’ Cluckers will be opening for the band, who last year then teamed up with Jeff Allen and the band for a couple of numbers. The Irish-born pastor of Saint Francis of Assisi, Father Michael Woods, also added to the performance last year and will be present again this year.
The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic Men’s fraternal organization and is based on the principles of Charity, Unity, Fraternity and Patriotism. Hilltoppers Inc and The Arc of Cumberland County have long been favorite charitable organizations for the two Knights of Columbus Councils in the Crossville area (Saint Francis of Assisi Council 16088 and Saint Bernard Council 8152). Funds are raised to support the charitable groups through events such as this concert and from their annual “Tootsie Roll Drive”. The Knights wish to thank all the fine people of the Crossville area who, through their generosity during Knights of Columbus fundraising, allow them the honor of funneling that support to these worthy organizations.
Just as in last year, an early sell-out is expected. Tickets are $15 and advance sale tickets are available at the Palace Theater Box Office, by phone at 931-484-6133 (Tues – Fri, 9:00 am to 4:30 pm), or on-line at palacetheatre-crossville.com.
