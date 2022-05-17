Rick Thomas and the Jazz Connection will be appearing for the first time at the Library on Wednesday, May 18 at noon in the Cumberland Room. Come and enjoy some jazz favorites.
Are you turning 65? Then make an appointment to learn all there is to know about Medicare. Call 877-801-0044 to attend a “Welcome to Medicare” class being conducted at the Library in the Plateau Room from 9 a.m. till noon on Saturday, May 21.
The Island by Adrian McKinty. Deliverance meets The Road Warrior in this harrowing survival thriller set in Australia. Heather, a 24-year-old Seattle massage therapist, has recently married surgeon Tom Baxter, a widower who’s 20 years her senior. She’s also taken on the responsibility of caring for Tom’s children, 14-year-old Olivia and 12-year-old Owen. Olivia and Owen view Heather as “too young to be a real mom,” and Heather agrees. When Tom is invited to give the keynote speech at a medical conference in Melbourne, he packs up the family, saying they can make a mini vacation of the trip. Given the incessant demands of the kids to see koalas and kangaroos, Tom agrees to pay an exorbitant sum to take a ferry to a small private island, which turns out to be the home of the unsavory O’Neil family. A penknife Heather received as a gift from an Aboriginal man on the mainland comes in handy after an accidental road death leads the vengeful O’Neil ‘s to target the Baxter ‘s. How Heather and the children wind up pooling their abilities to stay alive against all odds makes for an exhilarating ride.
River of the Gods: Genius, Courage and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile by Candice Millard. Millard, who took readers down an uncharted tributary of the Amazon, now turns her attention to the exploration of Africa’s Nile River. Europe became obsessed with ancient Egypt in the 19th century following the 1799 discovery of the Rosetta Stone. Britain’s Royal Geographic Society resolved to locate the headwaters of the Nile, aiming to land an expedition on the east coast of Africa and explore inland, amid rumors of a lake region in the central part of the continent. Enter Captain Richard Burton and John Hanning Speke, two men with different temperaments and interests, who had already crossed paths during an ill-fated expedition in Somaliland along with their trusted guide Sidi Mubarak Bombay, who was formerly enslaved. Millard sets the stage for their bitter rivalry after they return from their harrowing East African expedition in 1859 and Speke announces he has found the source of the Nile, naming it Lake Victoria.
This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub. On the eve of her fortieth birthday, Alice’s life isn’t terrible. She likes her job, even if it isn’t exactly the one she expected. She’s happy with her apartment, her romantic status, her independence and she adores her lifelong best friend. But something is missing. Her father, the single parent who raised her, is ailing and out of reach. How did they get here so fast? Did she take too much for granted along the way? When Alice wakes up the next morning somehow back in 1996, it isn’t her 16-year-old body that is the biggest shock, or the possibility of romance with her adolescent crush, it’s her dad: the vital, charming, 49-year-old version of her father with whom she is reunited. Now armed with a new perspective on her own life and his, is there anything that she should do differently this time around? What would she change, given the chance?
What line goes through Finland? The Finnish line.
Can you compost the dirt and debris your vacuum picks up? It depends on what you’ve been vacuuming.
If your home is covered in wall-to-wall synthetic nylon carpet, then the answer is no; loose fibers get picked up during vacuuming, and the synthetic material does not break down easily in a compost bin.
But if your home has mostly solid-surface flooring and natural fiber rugs, then go ahead. The combination of dust, food particles, pet fur, hair and other organic matter will work just fine in your compost bin. And if you sweep up with a broom and pan, go ahead and sprinkle what you collect onto your lawn. It will break down naturally.
What word is spelled the same backwards? Racecar.
When shopping for new baskets, rugs and woven furniture, one sustainable material to look for that’s durable, eco-friendly and inexpensive is water hyacinth. Many Asian countries have had a growth in the invasive water hyacinth plant. While beautiful in appearance, it can literally choke waterways, killing aquatic wildlife and turning lakes and streams into dead zones.
Instead of using chemical herbicides to poison the waterways, furniture companies have been hiring local villagers to hand-collect the water hyacinth, which is then dried and woven into beautiful home accessories. This keeps the waterways alive, provides jobs and turns a problem plant into something beautiful for your home.
