Jazz, blues and soul all wrapped up in The Nightcap, a scintillating duo performing for your pleasure Wednesday, April 19, at noon in the Cumberland Room. Be there or be square.
Great New Books
The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann
A new account of the Wager Mutiny, in which a shipwrecked and starving British naval crew abandoned their captain on a desolate Patagonian island, emphasizes the extreme hardships routinely faced by eighteenth-century seafarers as well as the historical resonance of the dramatic 1741 event. A few bedraggled sailors would find their way back to civilization, prompting high-stakes courts-martial and sensational accounts in the British press. Grann vividly narrates a nearly forgotten incident with an eye for each character’s personal stakes while also reminding readers of the imperialist context prompting the misadventure.
Shadow of Death by Heather Graham
When two hikers go missing within a series of daunting caves outside of Denver, Colorado, FDLE special agent Amy Larson and her partner, FBI special agent Hunter Forrest, have good reason to suspect foul play. The pair of hikers are only the latest to vanish after a rash of disappearances that’s left local law enforcement stumped. But in searching the dank caverns near the Arkansas River, the agents aren’t prepared for the horror they uncover: a muddy pit littered with corpses. Covered in bite marks. Made by human teeth. When a tiny toy horse is found on the scene, Amy and Hunter recognize the calling card. They’ll have to move quickly before the already sizable body count grows. Their investigation soon draws them down the rabbit hole of a dangerous cult with a sinister mandate—one that involves human sacrifices. Anything to further their twisted cause. But when more people go missing, it becomes clear the cult’s reach extends beyond state lines, leading Amy and Hunter deep into the Florida Everglades to set a perilous trap, one that stands to risk everything they hold dear, including their lives.
City of Dreams by Don Winslow
The second volume in Winslow’s Danny Ryan trilogy delivers on all the promise of its predecessor, City on Fire (2021). We left Rhode Island mobster Danny on the run at the end of the first book, which brilliantly uses parallels to Homer’s Iliad to portray a gang war between Italian and Irish mobs. The Homeric connection isn’t as central here, but there are elements of both Aeneas and Odysseus in Danny’s flight, as the defeated warrior leaves his own city on fire in search of sanctuary, embarking on a series of adventures along the way, including an unfortunate sojourn in Hollywood. This is a novel about bad men and women trying to make room for a little goodness in their lives without endangering those they love.
Library Laugh I
What do you call a made up color?
A pigment of your imagination.
Stingy Schobel Says
Home computers are essential, but they can be energy hogs, too. There are simple steps you can take to save electricity. Whenever you’re not using your computer, unplug it, which will protect it from power surges and also save the electricity your computer still uses in standby mode. All of the devices plugged into your computer, like printers, external drives and webcams, should also be disconnected when not in use.
If you’ve never camped before, there’s no need to break the bank buying new equipment so you can try it for the first time. Many stores rent camping gear like tents and sleeping bags. You can also find great deals on lightly used camping gear online, or just ask friends and family if you can borrow their gear. Renting or borrowing also solves the dilemma of storing items at home, and you’ll learn if the investment in your own gear would be worth it after a few times out in the woods.
Libraries=Information
On average, about 675 pieces of unwanted junk mail end up in our mailboxes every year. If you want to put an end to the madness, try these easy steps. First, if you move, don’t use a change of address form from the post office; instead, directly contact everyone yourself to give them your new address. Avoid participating in contests that ask for your address unless you can select an “opt out” for any kind of solicitations. And contact the top three credit bureaus — TransUnion, Equifax and Experian — and ask them to remove you from any unsolicited credit card offers. These three steps should help to significantly reduce junk mail coming to your home.
Functions of Zinc (con’t.): Regulates gene expression; affects activity of more than 300 enzymes-influencing metabolism, nerves, digestion, immunity and many other important psychological processes; regulates and enhances immune function-can directly inhibit the replication of viruses in cells; maintains health of hair, nails, and skin; affects body growth and development, reproduction, and sexual function; improves taste and smell; acts as an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant; regulates the nervous system and promotes brain development.
Library Laugh II
How do you know that bees are happy?
Because they hum while they work!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.