Song evangelist Jay Fox and Friends will be in concert from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 29 in Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center at 128 Stonehenge Dr.
Jay David Kent Fox built a substantial career in hotel management in Bermuda, his home. After dark, he became Jay Fox, a charismatic and unforgettable music professional. As a singer, songwriter and interpreter of popular music, he performed and produced music, his own and that of other, and served as an international Ambassador of Song for Bermuda. His search for meaningful purpose in his life led him to become a minister of music and the gospel.
As a song evangelist in the East Tennessee District Church of the Nazarene, Fox has sung all around the country at community churches and in concerts. He made his new home in Tennessee where he continued his studies and a Licensed Minister of the Gospel. However, his life and career almost met a deadly end when a wasp sting led him to discover the lessons coma and a near-death experience can teach. Life has trained him in a hard school.
He was infected by a deadly bacteria, Group A Streptococcal toxic shock syndrome, caused by the wasp sting which may have carried the bacteria. At the time, he was building a work bench in an old work shop at a friend’s home. The wood he needed to complete the project had to be cut from roofing truss. It was left over from a home building project which was left in a pile in an open field.
He disturbed a wasp nest as he lifted the truss to cut the wood. Several wasps flew around him, one stinging him on the right leg above his knee.
His leg was eventually amputated as part of the process to save his life. His internal body was severely damaged as well, leaving him with a permanent disability.
After several months of recovery, Fox prayed asking God what could he do to have a productive life.
He joined the Fairfield Glade Lions Club. Although it was fulfilling to give back service to the community, Fox felt it was still not enough.
He prayed once again to God for guidance, and his thoughts began to flow.
Then the answer came: He had started a book, Discovery After a Gale Force Wind, when he was 28 years old about finding and meeting his father for the first time.
It was at this moment Fox felt God was saying to him, “Pick up your book and continue your story.”
He renamed the book Triumph Over Tragedy because of the adversities in his life and how he was able to over-come them through faith in God. It took two years to complete the book, which is now available for purchase in book stores or by contacting Fox at 163 Drew Howard Road, Crossville, TN 38558; or jayfox.fox290@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.