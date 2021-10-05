Author and Civil War historian Gordon C. Rhea will discuss the mortal wounding of J.E.B. Stuart during the next Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table session.
The session will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 in Christ Lutheran Church at 481 Snead Dr., Fairfield Glade. COVID-19 protocols are required inside the church, including the wearing of masks.
First-time visitors are welcome; a $5 fee is requested of visitors who have previously attended.
Rhea will give details about the Confederate general’s mortal wounding at Yellow Tavern and the impact on the Army of Northern Virginia.
A native of East Tennessee, Rhea received his bachelor’s degree in history from Indiana University, his master’s degree in history from Harvard University, and his law degree from Stanford University Law School.
He served as special assistant to the chief counsel of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Activities for two years and as an assistant United States attorney in Washington, DC, and the U.S. Virgin Islands for some seven years. He has been in the private practice of law since 1983.
Rhea has written seven award-winning books about the American Civil War, including “The Battle of the Wilderness,” “The Battles at Spotsylvania Court House and the Road to Yellow Tavern,” “To the North Anna River,” “Cold Harbor,” “On to Petersburg,” “Carrying the Flag” and “In the Footsteps of Grant and Lee.”
One of his newest books, “Black Freedom Fighter,” tells the story of forgotten American hero Stephen Atkins Swails, a free Black in the North before the Civil War began.
Swails exhibited such exemplary service in the 54th Massachusetts Infantry that he became the first African American commissioned as a combat officer in the United States Military.
Rhea has lectured across the country at the invitation of numerous historical societies, universities and historic preservation organizations on topics of military history and the Civil War era.
He has also served on the boards of historical societies, history magazines, and historical preservation organizations, including the Civil War Library and Museum, Philadelphia, the North and South magazine, and the Charleston South Carolina Civil War Sesquicentennial Commission. Rhea conducts tours for organizations that raise funds to purchase and preserve historical sites related to the Civil War era, including the Civil War Trust, the Central Virginia Battlefield Trust, the Blue and Gray Education Society, and the Friends of the Wilderness Battlefield.
He has also appeared multiple times as a historian and presenter on nationwide television programs, including productions by The History Channel, A&E Channel, Discovery Channel, and C-SPAN.
Memberships to the Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table are available for $25 per year for singles and $35 per year for couples.
Call Ken Patton at 901-292-9312 or Dennis Flynn at 913-948-3499 for more information.
