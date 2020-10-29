GP4055.jpg

Art by Karsyn

According to Linus van Pelt, of Peanuts fame, the Great Pumpkin is a supernatural figure who rises from the pumpkin patch on Halloween evening, and flies around bringing toys to sincere and believing children. This year, Gail Reed’s kindergarten class at Crab Orchard Elementary wrote letters to the Great Pumpkin, in celebration of Halloween.

 

Dear Great Pumpkin,

I have been good. Please bring toys.

Karsyn

 

Dear Great Pumpkin,

I love you to the moon and back.

Aubrey

 

Dear Great Pumpkin,

Thank you for pumpkins!

Hunter

 

Dear Great Pumpkin,

I love you.

Iker

 

Dear Great Pumpkin,

Are you coming to our class?

Promise

 

Dear Great Pumpkin,

I love you. Can you fly?

Jayda

 

Dear Great Pumpkin,

How are you?

Phoebe

 

Dear Great Pumpkin,

You are the best pumpkin ever!

Robert

 

Dear Great Pumpkin,

Where do you live? What do you eat?

Chloe

 

Dear Great Pumpkin,

Will you come back?

McKenna

 

Dear Great Pumpkin,

This has been wonderful day. You will come back soon.

Scarlett

 

Dear Great Pumpkin,

Are you good or are you bad?

Aryanna

 

Dear Great Pumpkin,

I love you. You are the best. 

Ayven

 

Dear Great Pumpkin,

I love you a bunch. Thank you for the pumpkins.

Kaysen

 

Dear Great Pumpkin,

You look like me!

Jayden

 

Dear Great Pumpkin,

Thank you!

Jared

 

