According to Linus van Pelt, of Peanuts fame, the Great Pumpkin is a supernatural figure who rises from the pumpkin patch on Halloween evening, and flies around bringing toys to sincere and believing children. This year, Gail Reed’s kindergarten class at Crab Orchard Elementary wrote letters to the Great Pumpkin, in celebration of Halloween.
Dear Great Pumpkin,
I have been good. Please bring toys.
Karsyn
Dear Great Pumpkin,
I love you to the moon and back.
Aubrey
Dear Great Pumpkin,
Thank you for pumpkins!
Hunter
Dear Great Pumpkin,
I love you.
Iker
Dear Great Pumpkin,
Are you coming to our class?
Promise
Dear Great Pumpkin,
I love you. Can you fly?
Jayda
Dear Great Pumpkin,
How are you?
Phoebe
Dear Great Pumpkin,
You are the best pumpkin ever!
Robert
Dear Great Pumpkin,
Where do you live? What do you eat?
Chloe
Dear Great Pumpkin,
Will you come back?
McKenna
Dear Great Pumpkin,
This has been wonderful day. You will come back soon.
Scarlett
Dear Great Pumpkin,
Are you good or are you bad?
Aryanna
Dear Great Pumpkin,
I love you. You are the best.
Ayven
Dear Great Pumpkin,
I love you a bunch. Thank you for the pumpkins.
Kaysen
Dear Great Pumpkin,
You look like me!
Jayden
Dear Great Pumpkin,
Thank you!
Jared
