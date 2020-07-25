When I was in junior and senior high school, we had a lot of Greek friends. In fact, I had my first pizza at a Greek friend’s house. Pizza is ubiquitous now, but not back then. However, I didn’t become familiar with Greek salad until I was in grad school.
In Detroit there is a neighborhood called Greektown, and there are several Greek restaurants there, as well as other ethnic spots. They always served flaming cheese, Saganaki with an OOPA! It’s served on hunks of Greek bread. Yum!
Greek Salad
In a large serving bowl, tear up a head of lettuce. I used regular iceberg lettuce but a recipe online calls for Romaine, so either would work. Add lots of cut up tomatoes, cucumber and red onions. A recipe online calls for green pepper, but I didn’t use it. Top with crumbled feta cheese and Kalamata olives.
I used Girard’s Greek Feta Dressing, but there is also an Opa Feta Dill dressing that would be tasty on it as well. If you want to be even more authentic, there are recipes online for Greek dressings.
This salad can be served as a meal starter, but this was our supper served with a warmed slice of crusty bread and a tall glass of iced tea. This made three generous servings as a meal, and could make at least four appetizer salads.
PS — I wouldn’t try the Saganaki unless you have high ceilings!
