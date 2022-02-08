AARP will once again be available at the Library to assist in the preparation and filing of your 2021 tax returns. Call 423-520-6767 to make an appointment or access “How to get free help in filing your taxes in Tennessee” or “aidintax.com” on your computer to make an appointment.
Library Laugh I
How did the boy double his money? He folded it in half.
Libraries=
Information
Fast walkers live longer. Researchers found that women who walked at a brisk four-miles-an-hour pace lived about 15 years longer than slow walkers. For men, it was nearly 20 years longer. This was regardless of weight or waist circumference.
A simple way to eat right — practice the 80/20 rule. Make 80% of your food choices healthy and limit treats to 20%. Choose the side salad instead of the fries. Order water instead of a soda.
Library Laugh II
Why should you never brush your teeth with your left hand? Because a toothbrush works better.
Stingy
Schobel Says
Spring may seem eons away, but the time for planning your spring garden is just around the corner. If a backyard garden is in your plans this year, now is a great time to start collecting small containers as seed starters.
Save egg cartons, yogurt containers and paperboard takeout containers, and give them a good wash. They all make great places to start seeds, and if they’re compostable (like paper egg cartons), they can be torn and planted right into your garden this spring!
Obviously, you should never fire up your oven for the purpose of warming up your home. But if you have just used your oven to make dinner, don’t let that residual heat go to waste!
After you’ve turned the oven off (and perhaps while you’re enjoying dinner), just leave the oven door open or cracked. The heat inside will slowly escape, and it can go a long way to warm up your home. Every little bit helps, so why let it go to waste?
Great New Books
Home/Land: A Memoir of Departure and Return by Rebecca Mead. In this newest work, journalist Mead examines the various places she has called home. Mead was born in London and raised in Weymouth, where she never quite felt comfortable, so she was glad to leave for university. She moved to New York in her early 20s and lived there for 30 years, but in the wake of the 2016 election, she, her husband, and son moved back to the United Kingdom. She describes New York as a changeable home: in Manhattan she rented her first apartments and began her career; in Brooklyn she experienced marriage, family life and professional success. Mead’s experience of London, as a married parent and accomplished writer, felt different than it did when she was a student and brought about a host of adjustments. Mead reflects on what it means to become a citizen of a different country as an adult. Beyond personal identity, she also explores the impact of the geological, physical, and architectural makeup of a place on a national or regional identity.
Homicide and Halo by Mia P. Menansala. Lila Macapagal can’t bring herself to tell her partners that she’s not ready for the soft opening of her dream, the Brew-ha Café. She’s still traumatized by a murder and being held by a killer several months ago. She ignores a police detective’s suggestion to go into therapy; instead, she agrees to be a judge for the biggest local event of the year, the Miss Teen Shady Palms Pageant (Lila was a former winner). When she finds the body of the pageant sponsor, who’s a fellow judge, Lila’s cousin Bernadette is the primary suspect. Bernadette had just argued with the man over his predatory behavior toward a teen. Lila and Bernadette have always been rivals, but Lila is willing to look for the real killer, until, once again, she becomes a target.
The Lady’s Mine by Francine Rivers. Kathryn Walsh is sent west from Massachusetts to California to collect an inheritance from an uncle she never met. When she arrives in Calvada, she is shocked by the lack of amenities, abundance of uncouth men, and gunshots on the main street. Kathryn battles mud, lice, marriage proposals, and a dim view of a woman’s abilities while she tries to restart her uncle’s newspaper. Saloon owner and Mayor Matthias Beck cautions Kathryn to temper her passion to oppose injustice, but Kathryn refuses to accept the prejudice of 1870s America. Her determination brings change to the whole town but also attracts the ire of powerful and dangerous men.
The Grayson Sherbrooke by Catherine Coulter. Set in the mid-nineteenth century and featuring a delightfully quirky cast of characters, The Grayson Sherbrooke Novella Collection will keep you entertained for hours as you join Sherbrooke and his rag-tag team of investigators to solve bizarre, out-of-this-world cases. This collection includes five books in Coulter’s supernatural series.
Commented
