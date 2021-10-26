Saturday, Oct. 30
Boo on Main St.
Downtown Crossville
5-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Rescue Squad
101 10th St.
5-7 p.m.
Cotton candy and popcorn
Lake Tansi Trunk or Treat
Thunderbird Recreation Center
107 Deer Run Circle
5-7 p.m.
First Church of the Nazarene
2565 N. Main St.
Across from Walmart
4-6 p.m.
51 Genesis Sq.
6 p.m.
Trunk or Treat
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
5-7 p.m.
Lantana Road Baptist Church
3270 Lantana Rd.
3-6 p.m.
Trunk or Treat and Hayride
Sunday, Oct. 31
Fall Festival & Trunk-or-Treat
Lawrence Chapel Church of God of Prophecy
2022 Plateau Rd.
Games and music, food and candy,
and facepainting
Fall Festival
Cumberland Homesteads Baptist Church
4427 Hwy. 127 S.
Food, balloon making, games, face painting, candy and games
Children’s Costume Parade
Model Railroad Expo
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
2 p.m.
