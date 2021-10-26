11.JPG

The Cumberland County Vietnam Veterans Association happily hands out candy to the ghouls and goblins of Lake Tansi for the 2020 Halloween Trunk or Treat event. The event returns Saturday at the Thunderbird Activity Center parking lot.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Boo on Main St.

Downtown Crossville

5-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Rescue Squad

101 10th St.

5-7 p.m.

Cotton candy and popcorn

 

Lake Tansi Trunk or Treat

Thunderbird Recreation Center

107 Deer Run Circle

5-7 p.m.

 

First Church of the Nazarene

2565 N. Main St.

Across from Walmart

4-6 p.m.

 

51 Genesis Sq.

6 p.m.

 

Trunk or Treat

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

5-7 p.m.

 

Lantana Road Baptist Church

3270 Lantana Rd.

3-6 p.m.

Trunk or Treat and Hayride

 

Sunday, Oct. 31

Fall Festival & Trunk-or-Treat

Lawrence Chapel Church of God of Prophecy

2022 Plateau Rd.

Games and music, food and candy, 

and facepainting

 

Fall Festival

Cumberland Homesteads Baptist Church

4427 Hwy. 127 S.

Food, balloon making, games, face painting, candy and games

 

Children’s Costume Parade

Model Railroad Expo

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

2 p.m.

